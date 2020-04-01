A family of farmers in Sampson

File photo|Sampson Independent Jay and Jarman Sullivan took time to come up with plans to access parts of their farm. They are pictured with 6-year-old Will Sullivan, the son of Jarman and the grandson of Jay. - File photo|Sampson Independent Hurricane Matthew damaged corn at J. Sullivan & Son Farms. - Courtesy photo Jarman Sullivan, pictured with Will and Thomas, hopes his sons will be able to follow an agricultural path in the future. - Courtesy photo Nancy Sullivan, a teacher at Hobbton Elementary, manages the technology component of farming to help her husband, Jarman Sullivan. - - Courtesy photo Jay, Jarman, GJ, and Will Sullivan from a few years ago. - - Courtesy photo Thomas and Will Sullivan spend time with their grandfather, Jay Sullivan. - -

Sampson County is a world of agriculture, with a bounty of farms dominating the landscape. Among those farms is a father and son operation, J. Sullivan & Son Farms, that has been around for five generations.

Currently, Jay Sullivan runs the farm with his son, Jarman. Jarman has known the farm life for as long as he can remember and he continues on his father’s and his grandfather’s legacy. He hopes to pass it down to his sons, Thomas Sullivan, 3, and Will Sullivan, 9.

Aside from the father and son, one full-time employee looks over the hogs on the farm. Although Will is more than willing to help out now that school in an online ordeal.

According to Eileen Coite, County Extension Director, Jarman knew by age 5 that he was determined to be a farmer. Throughout his life, he went about achieving that goal.

Jarman went to NC State University and gained a degree in Agronomy.

“It’s what I’ve done ever since I can remember,” Jarman stated. “I’m the fifth generation.”

The Sullivans grow row crops such as corn, soybeans, wheat and they raise hogs as well.

“The Sullivans’ farming operation is vital to Ag in Sampson because they are providing grain products to feed animals, and producing pork to feed our citizens, just as so many hard working farmers in our community,” Coite expressed.

The family has always owned a farm in some form or fashion according to Jarman. The family farm has a Faison address, but the family live in Sampson County on the northeast side.

It’s not a 40-hour work week by any stretch, according to the family. Work weeks typically extend to more than 60 hours.

“They also are willing to take extra time to establish and monitor crop research plots with our specialists on campus to help make decisions that will provide valuable information for growers across our state and region,” Coite added. “Some of the research and management decisions have been with regard to minimizing risk factors from climate and weather conditions and insect damage.”

“These decisions have given them ways to maximize crop yields through timely nutrient application and reduced pesticide application, which has allowed them to lower production costs while being good stewards of our environment.”

Planting season is coming up and the farm is focusing on planting corn around the second week of April.

“I can get my corn in the ground around 10 good days, eight to 10 good days if the weather cooperates,” Jarman explained.

The planting could last longer if it begins to rain and planting has to be postponed. Jarman hopes to plant his corn within two weeks of beginning the process.

Once they plant the corn, the next step is adding soybeans and maintaining what crops they have. The farmers have to look out for weeds and add fertilizer when needed.

The corn grows until around May and then the family looks to grow wheat toward the end of May.

All the grains go toward feeding the livestock in the area. The farm operates out of Prestage Farms. The farmers sell their soybeans to facilities that will crush them to get oil out of the beans. The farmers take the leftover soybean meal and feed, back to the local livestock.

Coite noted that the farm reduces erosion through terraces, and soil sampling and yield maps to help manage fertilizer application, plant population and hybrid selection.

The farm has to be vigilant of other potential harms to their crops. In 2015, the family experienced a different kind of hit via stink bugs. The farm lost 40 bushels per acre in some corn fields thanks to the stink bugs wreaking havoc.

“Sometimes the weather doesn’t cooperate,” Jarman added.

2016 proved to be another difficult year thanks to Hurricane Matthew. Rainfall had already damaged their crops. When the hurricane finally hit, water covered acres of land. It took them weeks to get back into the field and not for a lack of trying.

“The farm has evaluated new products and farming methods to help manage risk factors, primarily due to climate and weather events,” the County Extension Director explained. “Growing varieties of tobacco and corn that have varying maturity dates allows harvesting at an optimum time to avoid damage from hurricanes.”

Jarman explained how the past couple of years have shown the family some hard times. Mother Nature has not always been on their side. They’ve been hit with hurricanes, droughts and stink bugs.

“We just have to keep pushing forward,” Jarman stated. “There’s not a lot you can do. You’ve just got to do the best you can.”

The farm has to keep hurricanes in the back of their mind when planting their crops. They need to plant within a timely manner to attempt stability in their crops.

Planting involves a good deal of planning. Anything can happen and they have to prepare for the worst. They have taken in each event that has hit them and they have learned to adapt as time passes.

Waste management on the hog side of the farm is crucial when an upcoming storm is approaching. They don’t want to be caught in a bind when they need to get rid of the waste on a tight deadline.

Now the family must plan out what hybrid of corn they want to plant so that it will be ready to harvest when needed.

“My dad and I are on the farm dealing with the crops and the livestock,” Jarman stated. “That’s all I’ve ever done and that’s all he’s ever done.”

Jay and Jarman spend their spare time as volunteer firefighters at the Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department. The father and son know that other people in the community don’t have jobs that allow them to leave in the middle of the day to help out in the case of a fire, accident or medical call. They feel that it’s important to volunteer their time in their community. Farming is the only job the two men have ever known.

Jarman’s wife, Nancy, works at Hobbton Elementary School. According to Coite, Nancy handles the technology on the farm, which can include yield mapping software, pesticide records and bookkeeping tasks.

In 2017, the husband and wife team were finalists for the National Outstanding Young Farmers Awards Congress, the oldest farmer recognition program in the United States.

They have a pig nursery and a hog finishing farm contracted with Prestage Farms.

“We’ve been here for multiple generations,” Jarman added. “We try to provide people with help and employment.”

Jarman added that his sons are interested in the farming industry.

“Hopefully one or both of them will take an interest just to come back and carry it on,” Jarman expressed.

Both of them are all about getting out on the farm, driving a tractor and looking after the farm. The boys also have fun hanging out while their father and grandfather put in some hard work.

“They love it too,” Jarman stated.

The Sullivans are interested in carrying on the farming tradition and keeping people fed.

Plus, they host local on farm grower outreach events where they share the information they’ve learned while conducting research on their farm. This gives growers an opportunity to learn and interact together.

“They are leaders in organizations that provide support to our farmers on the state level, such as the Corn Growers Association of NC,” Coite added.

