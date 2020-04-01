Salemburg’s Smith urges action on eyesore

Courtesy photo Salemburg resident Woodrow Smith has cited this overgrown vegetation with being one of the eyesores he sees on a neighboring property. - Courtesy photo Woodrow Smith, of Salemburg, is getting frustrated with the overgrowth at an adjacent property. - Courtesy photo A house next to Salemburg resident Woodrow Smith has overgrowth surrounding the home. The town has previously sent notices but Smith said nothing has been done. - Courtesy photo A yard next to Salemburg resident Woodrow Smith has piles of junk accumulated on the property. - -

Salemburg resident Woodrow Smith has been in the same house for 37 years. He takes pride in his home and his yard. Unfortunately, Smith sees his two neighboring houses as eyesores and he feels he has reached his last straw.

Smith has been unhappy with his neighbors’ yards for around eight years.

First Smith said he reached out to his neighbors, hoping to resolve the issue on his own. He didn’t make any headway and the reaction was not one he was hoping for. He was asked to clean the yard if he had a problem with the way it looked. The retired veteran said he was not going to clean someone else’s yard.

Growing increasingly tired of people asking him who owned the junkyard next door, Smith eventually addressed the Salemburg town clerk, the mayor and town commissioners in a letter on April 23, 2019.

The properties, identified as being on North Main Street and West Turlington Street, continue to be eyesores to him and his visitors. Smith received a notice that his property value increased, but he planned to protest the increase stating that it should be lowered due to the junky conditions of properties that border his land.

Smith noted that the Salemburg Mayor Joe Warren, has always been a good friend to him. He even complimented the mayor’s gas station for having gas prices cheaper than Clinton for a change.

“I take pride in my place,” Smith expressed. “For somebody to let that junk pile up right beside my driveway, is an insult.”

Salemburg did send out letters on at least two different occasions, asking one neighbor to comply with town ordinances. The first letter was sent to 308 N. Fayetteville St. on May 2, 2018, explaining that complaints were expressed about the owner’s land during a town meeting. The town clerk asked the neighbor to clean his yard and to call should any questions arise.

The second letter was sent to the neighbor at the same address on May 20, 2019, but it had a subject line in regards to lot 103 W. Turlington St. The town had received more complaints and after investigating the property, noted that there was excessive clutter/salvage material collecting on the residential lot in town. The town asked the neighbor to remedy the problem so that a violation would not occur. That was the final correspondence.

Smith noted that although the town sent letters out to his neighbors, the issue was not resolved.

Town Clerk Marilyn Walters noted that the Board of Commissioners voted for the Street and Lights Committee, consisting of Mayor Pro Tem Dickie Walters and Commissioner Grady Collier, to travel around the town to check that residents are in compliance with all town ordinances. The two would then compile a list of any violators and present the list to the town clerk.

Next, they would send out the Zoning Administrator Teresa Smith to take photos of any yards not in compliance with town ordinances. Letters would then be sent to those residents stating their violations and asking them to fix any violations.

Walters explained that different violations had certain timelines for when the resident must fix the problem. For example, if a yard had an uncontrolled growth of weeds and accumulation of refuse declared a public nuisance, according to the town ordinances section 8-4001, that resident would have seven days upon receipt of their letter to clean up their yard. They would have three days within receipt of the letter to request a hearing if they did not believe they were in violation.

Should the resident ignore the notice, the town would step in to clean up the yard. They could pay someone to do the work and charge the owner the bill of service.

Walters explained that Salemburg is a small town and they try to work with their residents as best they can. If within seven days they at least see that the resident is trying, they will not intervene.

However, if the town has to tow out any abandoned vehicles, the landowner will be charged for the towing fee.

According to section 8-4007, if the charges are not fixed within 10 days of receipt, the charges shall become a lien on the land or premise the problem occurs on.

“Walking out on my back porch, I see a neighboring yard that is kept in poor shape. Abandoned cars and grass waist high,” Smith expressed in a letter to the Sampson Independent. “Then as I drive out my back driveway, I see a junkyard bordering my property.”

“As I turn right on Goodrich Street, I see another eyesore. Staring at me is a rental house with junk scattered over the yards and the front porch.”

Walters recalled both letters sent to Smith’s neighbors and explained they had complied with the ordinances when checked upon. The problem is that they didn’t keep their properties clean afterward. The town can’t make a habit of constantly checking out the yards of every resident in Salemburg, according to Walters.

“We can’t just single out residents,” the town clerk added.

Walters assumes that the process of checking yards will be delayed for some time in light of the current circumstancesm but she could not say that with certainty. The Sampson Independent attempted to reach out to Warren for a comment but was unsuccessful.

“Right now, we’re trying to shelter in place,” Walters stated. “But the letters will eventually go out.”

According to the clerk, typical violations include tall grass, abandoned vehicles, debris or overgrown vegetation.

“Salemburg is a beautiful town and we don’t have a lot of folks that are in violation of town ordinances,” Walters said.

Salemburg resident Woodrow Smith has cited this overgrown vegetation with being one of the eyesores he sees on a neighboring property. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Yard_5.jpg Salemburg resident Woodrow Smith has cited this overgrown vegetation with being one of the eyesores he sees on a neighboring property. Courtesy photo Woodrow Smith, of Salemburg, is getting frustrated with the overgrowth at an adjacent property. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Yard_6.jpg Woodrow Smith, of Salemburg, is getting frustrated with the overgrowth at an adjacent property. Courtesy photo A house next to Salemburg resident Woodrow Smith has overgrowth surrounding the home. The town has previously sent notices but Smith said nothing has been done. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Yard_7.jpg A house next to Salemburg resident Woodrow Smith has overgrowth surrounding the home. The town has previously sent notices but Smith said nothing has been done. Courtesy photo A yard next to Salemburg resident Woodrow Smith has piles of junk accumulated on the property. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Yard_1.jpg A yard next to Salemburg resident Woodrow Smith has piles of junk accumulated on the property. Courtesy photo

Town: ‘We can’t just single out residents’

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.