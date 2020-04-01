Garland Shirt Factory to aid health care workers

A prototype for masks is made at a Brooks Brothers factory in Massachusetts. - Del Vecchio - Courtesy Photo The Garland Shirt Company in Sampson, which manufactures materials for Brooks Brothers, will be part of a conversion to produce protective face masks. -

GARLAND — A factory in a town of just 630 people will have a huge impact across the United States in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Brooks Brothers, which operates a facility in Garland known for making top-of-the-line shirts, announced Monday that it will produce masks and gowns to help provide protective gear for health care workers at hospitals and other facilities.

Along with the building in Sampson County, the company is converting its New York and Massachusetts factories, from making ties, suits and shirts. After an urgent call from the White House and other national leaders for medical supplies, the goal now is to produce up to 150,000 masks per day. Gowns will made as well.

Known as the Garland Shirt Company, produced thousands of dress shirts each week for the New York based company. The factory is a major part of the town’s history, which dates back to the 1950s when the building was erected with the first tenant being Fleetline Industries. Brooks Brothers came to Garland in the 1980s. Shirts from the factory have been worn by President Barack Obama and other famous people such as Will Smith and country music star George Strait. Now history will continue as the factory is needed more than ever.

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy was pleased with the announcement about Brooks Brothers working to make much needed gown and masks during the pandemic.

“We are thankful to officials at the federal and state level for assisting in making this happen,” Murphy said. “Garland is thankful that our community will be a vital contributor in helping to eradicate this virus and in saving the lives of many.”

The conversion will also help Brooks Brothers employees and the Sampson County economy. According to a news release, factory personnel assigned to make the masks and gowns are scheduled to return to their jobs after a two-week precautionary self-quarantine.

For two weeks, the company communicated with federal and state officials, task forces, hospital systems, municipalities and organizations. As part of this effort, Brooks Brothers has partnered with Stop the Spread, a coalition of volunteer CEOs working in Washington, D.C. and around the U.S. to catalyze actions and support the government in response to COVID-19.

Company officials said partnerships were also formed with universities known for excellence for both textiles and technology to develop prototypes. Brooks Brothers has been working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expedite the approval process.

Claudio Del Vecchio, CEO of Brooks Brothers, said the company considers it a duty and part of the DNA of the company. Before the pandemic, some of the other historic involvement includes support of the Red Cross Society in 1898, making U.S. military uniforms from the Civil War through today, and currently supporting national and local charities for health and well-being initiatives.

“These are challenging times that are impacting us all,” he stated in a news release. “We are deeply grateful to the medical personnel at the frontlines who are fighting the pandemic, and we are honored to do our part and join our peers in retail to provide protective masks that our health care system critically needs. I also want to thank our dedicated manufacturing employees who are returning to work as we reopen our factories to make this possible.”

Stephen R. Barrington, executive director for the Sampson County Economic Development Commission, is also proud of the recent effort, which has ties to the area.

“We are incredibly proud that Brooks Brothers recognized a need of unprecedented proportion and have pivoted from their work as usual to help solve the global crisis,” Barrington said. “Brooks Brothers’ ability to create proper masks to thwart exposure will undoubtedly save lives. Again, we are not only proud of Brooks Brothers, we are grateful for their investment and commitment to help communities and nations contain the spread of the virus.”

A prototype for masks is made at a Brooks Brothers factory in Massachusetts. Del Vecchio The Garland Shirt Company in Sampson, which manufactures materials for Brooks Brothers, will be part of a conversion to produce protective face masks. Courtesy Photo

Garland joins effort to make masks, gowns

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

