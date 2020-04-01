Positive patient in Sampson ‘recovered’; Duplin reports second

Even as the number of people tested in Sampson for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increases, patients testing positive has remained at one, while Duplin County on Wednesday reported its second case.

As of Wednesday in Sampson, there had been 88 COVID-19 tests performed, with 71 negative and 16 of the tests still pending, according to figures provided by county officials. The lone positive COVID-19 patient in Sampson was listed as “recovered” on Tuesday. There have been no deaths in Sampson as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile in Duplin, a second confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on Wednesday. The Duplin County Health Department was notified of the positive test on Wednesday by the resident’s primary care physician.

“It has been determined by the Health Department that this case was a result of travel-related contact with someone having COVID-19,” a statement from the Duplin agency read. “Duplin County Health Department staff are monitoring the individual and are following up with all persons identified as a close contact to the case. The patient, along with their family, are currently following isolation protocol at home in accordance with CDC protocol and are under the supervision of Duplin County Health Department.”

To protect the patient’s privacy, no further information about the case was released.

The positive test did prompt health officials to reinforce and promote the message of social distancing, proper hand-washing hygiene, as well as personal and community safety.

All residents are urged to take the appropriate measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoiding all contact with people who are ill.

• Covering your cough and sneezes with a tissue and then throwing the tissue away.

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are frequently touched.

• Implementing social distancing at all times when around others.

• Staying at home if you are sick and keep sick children home.

Statewide, as of Wednesday, there had been 1,584 COVID-19 cases, with 10 deaths coming as a result, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The agency reported 26,243 COVID-19 tests completed and 204 hospitalized patients as of Wednesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The Sampson County Health Department, along with Sampson Regional Medical Center and private health practitioners, continues to follow protocols from the CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) with regard to testing for the COVID-19 virus.

This guidance was revised once the virus reached community-spread in North Carolina, meaning that officials cannot determine how or where patients are being infected with the disease. The guidance limits testing and allows for the judicious use of limited testing kits and personal protective equipment.

Based upon guidance from NCDHHS and the CDC, the Sampson County Health Department performs contact tracing and monitors any positive case.

Those with pending tests are directed to self-isolate. Persons with fever and respiratory symptoms, including those with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, should isolate themselves at least seven days after symptom onset and 72 hours after symptom resolution, which includes the absence of fever without the use of fever-reducing medication and improvement in respiratory symptoms.

For more information about health recommendations and who is designated at high risk for becoming seriously ill, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

For assistance from the NC Department of Health and Human Services during COVID-19, text COVIDNC to 898211. Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

For more information in Sampson, call the Sampson County Health Department COVID-19 direct line at 910-490-1056. Duplin County Health Department’s COVID-19 direct line is 910-296-2130 ext. 8160. These lines are for general questions and no medical advice or assessments will be given.

