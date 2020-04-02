Pinwheels planted for awareness

Blue pinwheels have been planted on the grounds of the Sampson County Child Advocacy Center in Clinton, a reminder of children neglected and abused across the world. The center and advocates around the community have regularly planted the pinwheels in a public space in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child abuse. The goal is to ensure every child has the chance to succeed and grow up in a safe, stable and nurturing environment. -

