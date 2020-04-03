SCS survey to evaluate wants, needs

Carr - File photo | Sampson Independent Students enter Roseboro Elementary School for the first day. The district is currently seeking input from the public for research purposes. -

To continue its mission of “Dedicated to Continuous Improvement,” leaders from Sampson County Schools are looking to get online feedback for the Comprehensive Needs Assessment process.

For federal funding, the district is required to receive feedback every year from administrators, teachers, students and parents associated with the school system. The assessment provides a framework that gives districts a view of their strengths, improvements, challenges and successes. For the 37-question anonymous survey, participants are asked questions related to school activities, attendance issues, Career and Technical Education, technology and professional development.

Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services and Federal Programs, is encouraging the public to give their opinion about local education.

“Their opinions are valued,” Carr said. “It’s good to know what they think we’re doing great so we continue to keep those pieces in place. If they don’t say that it’s something they want to see continued, we may or may not choose to continue it.

“Likewise, it’s good to get new ideas and get new perspectives because they may have thought of something that hasn’t come across our minds. Talk to us and share with us what your ideas are.”

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the method of collecting information changed and is available online now.

“We would have sent a lot of things out through the school, made paper copies available in the office, and other things,” she said. “With it being a web link, if you can get to a computer or a phone, you can click through it and take it pretty quickly.”

While referring to the district’s motto of “Dedicated to Continuous Improvement,” Carr said the information will be reviewed by district and school level staff. Many of the schools throughout the Sampson district have a Title I classification by the U.S. Department of Education for having a large concentration of low-income students. Some of the other federal initiatives include the English as a Second Language program and Migrant Education.

District leaders are asking the public to complete the survey on or before Friday, April 10. The survey is available online in English at www.surveymonkey.com/r/27YGDN5 and Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZJ8PCZ3.

Online tool available for respondents

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137.

