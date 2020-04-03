Extension hosting virtual cooking class

Deanna Weaver mixes a salad together during a workshop series hosted by Sampson County Cooperative Extension. -

Agents from North Carolina Cooperative Extension announced Wednesday that they’re offering its first virtual cooking and balanced eating series.

Registration for “Cook Smart, Eat Smart!” is underway and is being held through a partnership between centers at Sampson, Duplin, Johnston, and Wilson counties. The free four-week online health program is scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 14, and end Thursday, May 7.

The sessions will be hosted by Sydney Johnson and Cassidy Hall, agents for the Family and Consumer Sciences program. Participants will meet twice a week online through Facebook. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), agents are unable to meet with people face-to-face because of social distancing rules and precautions.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, agents will post presentations for participants before the live virtual cooking lesson by Hall and Johnson, starting at 2 p.m. Thursdays.

In a private Facebook group, some of the tips will include cooking, nutrition and shopping. A few of the cooking lessons include stir-frying, baking, and steaming. Questions are encouraged and participants will entered into a drawing for a prize. There will also be a chance to win a “Cook Smart, Eat Smart” magazine featuring recipes and other valuable information.

Registration through Eventbrite is required and participants must have a Facebook account. It’s available online at www.bit.ly/2UE9p3G. For more information, contact Hall by email at [email protected] or Johnson at [email protected]

The mission of Cooperative Extensions’ Family and Consumer Sciences is to improve the well-being of community members through educational programs, influence public policy and to help families use research-based knowledge in their lives. In Sampson County, some of the programs focus on food preservation, safety, food systems, chronic disease prevention, and physical activity.

Some of the related health programs are the N.C. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education and the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program. For more information about other Cooperative Extension programs in Sampson County visit https://sampson.ces.ncsu.edu.

Program offers live tutorials for COVID-19 shut-ins