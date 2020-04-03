‘Grab and Go’ ongoing at CCS

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Jodi Hall, Jennifer Pope and Latonya Jones greet a parent as they hand off goods for students. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Gloria Lipscombs, instructional assistant for first and second grade, writes out a message for a student at Butler Avenue. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Instructional assistants Tammy Chaney and Parker Sandy put together breakfast meals. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Laura Glover, first grade teacher, fills out an inspirational note. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Jennifer Bland, second grade teacher, fills out a coupon. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Butler Avenue Principal Jennifer Pope and Felicia Moore prepare to send out bagged meals. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Parker Sandy, first grade instructional assistant, and Deirdre Moore, first grade teacher, team up to bag meals. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Jodi Hall, Butler Avenue School librarian, hands out free books to students in the Bell family. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Tony Faison, assistant principal at Butler Avenue, hands off food to a parent. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Faculty at Butler Avenue search for personalized information packets. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Erica Faircloth, second grade teacher, combs through information packets, looking for a particular student. - -

Students from Clinton City Schools are still operating from home and CCS is still providing Grab and Go meals. It seems as the weeks continue, fewer people are stopping by to pick up their meals.

“Our Grab and Go meal count was much lower today than it has been over the last two weeks,” Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson stated in a message on Facebook.

Johnson noted that even though Governor Roy Cooper has issued a Stay-At-Home order for North Carolina, that doesn’t stop their meal distribution.

“Travel to school and community sites to retrieve food, student work packets and/or to use our filtered Internet for remote learning are allowable provisions under this order,” Johnson explained. “We have faculty and staff working to make these meals available for our students and community, and we hope you will continue to take advantage of this opportunity.”

CCS first began distributing Grab and Go meals on March 16, the first day schools were closed. The schools instructed parents to travel through the morning car rider lines at any of the schools. But the parents must go to the school their child goes to in order to get an information packet filled with instructional materials for students who do not have a way to access their materials online.

The teachers provide the packets in the same Grab and Go meal lines at L.C. Kerr, Butler Avenue and Sunset Avenue.

The last distribution day was Thursday and parents picked up four days worth of supplies.

The school system began a Chromebook distribution on Wednesday, March 18, at the Auxiliary Services warehouse at Clinton High School. They began this distribution so that students could “access learning materials and communicate with their teachers via Google Education tools,” according to the CCS Facebook page.

Parents can drive up to the auxiliary building and staff members will have them sign a release form before providing them with a Chromebook for their child. The adult must be over 18 years of age and they will take full responsibility for any charges should the device be lost or damaged.

According to John Lowe, executive director of Technology and Auxiliary Services for CCS, as of April 1, CCS has distributed 956 Chromebooks to students from third to 12th grade.

WiFi/Internet zones continue to be available in school parking lots from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. There are eight locations for students to access including the 606 College St. parking, the L.C. Kerr School’s front parking lot, the Butler Avenue School’s bus and teacher parking lots, the Sunset Avenue School’s Kerr Street parking, the Sampson Middle School’s front and rear parking lots and the Clinton High School’s student parking lot.

The school system has purchased a total of 72 KaJeet hotspots, a small device that connects to Verizon mobile service and offers filtered Internet access. The KaJeet hotspots arrived on April 1. The technology department needs to prep the devices and ready them for distribution. CCS will send out a personal invitation to the students who need the devices. The invitation will provide details on when and how to pick-up the hotspots.

Johnson noted that Friday, April 3, is designated as an annual leave day or Spring Break day three. The next annual leave day will be next Friday on April 10. March 24 and 26 were the first two days designated as Spring Break.

Sheila Peterson, executive director of Human Resources, noted that CCS has given out 48,836 meals to the community as of March 30.

On March 27, Butler Avenue prepared 250 bagged meals for their students. Meals went home in grocery bags donated by Walmart.

Jodi Hall, the school’s librarian, stated that the school was providing library books along with their information packets. The books were sent home with parents for the students to keep as their own, so essentially they got a free book.

“They were just so excited,” Hall stated. “We’re working every couple of weeks to give them a book.”

Books weren’t the only things Butler Avenue faculty and staff sent home with parents. Everyone banded together to send a note to each student that could be inspirational or motivational. Some notes told students to keep reading or to keep moving forward.

Schools will remain open for staff with in-session remote learning days. The superintendent provided more information on plans for the “future” along with a breakdown of nutrition, instruction, calendar, etc. details from March 16 until April 1 during a regular school board meeting. Those announcements are upcoming.

City schools distribute 50,000 meals to date

