Sampson Bass Club hosts tourney

The Sampson County Bass Club held its 2020 March Bass Tournament at Gaston Lake on March 28.

There were 12 boats participating in the tournament. Dean Autry and Ray Williams finished in first place with five bass weighing 17.5 pounds. They also had the biggest fish in the tournament with a bass lunker weighing 5.3 pounds. Jason Bullard, along with his daughter Jaycie and son Mason, finished in second place with five bass weighing 13.12 pounds. In third place was Murray Bullard and Bobby Owens with five bass weighing 9.5 pounds.

For more about the Sampson County Bass Club, contact club secretary Gerald Barlowe at 910-385-5084.

