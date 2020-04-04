CCS weighing bonuses for some staffers

Johnson -

Clinton City Schools leaders are seeking to give stipends to non-certified staff that have worked on the front line to help students during the COVID-19. No formal action has been taken, Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson has clarified.

Staff members have worked together to put out Grab and Go meals for every child in the system. The Clinton City Schools Superintendent’s Cabinet spoke with the CCS Board of Education during a meeting last week about giving those staff members an added $600 bonus.

Under the proposal, the school system would be providing a $600 stipend to non-certified staff, including child nutrition, bus drivers, teachers assistants, custodial/maintenance staff, and administrative and program assistants, Johnson said.

According to the superintendent, the state has provided a limited amount of money to work with and certified staff, including teachers, counselors, media coordinators, nurses, school-based and central office-based administrators, are not eligible for the bonus.

CCS received a total of $120,945 to be used by June 30, 2020, to help with school nutrition, cleaning and sanitizing schools and buses, protective equipment and remote learning. These funds are COVID-19 Supplemental Funds that were disbursed to LEAs and Charter Schools last week.

“The $600 stipend to the non-certified staff plus social security and retirement will cost Clinton City Schools over $112,000, and we have already spent an abundance of other resources on janitorial/cleaning supplies, internet hotspots, etc.,” Johnson noted. “We wish we could do a lot more than $600. That’s really all that I can afford.”

Originally, Johnson discussed adding two increments of $300 to the staff members’ paychecks in both April and May.

However, board chair Dr. Linda Brunson and board member Pastor Russ Emanuel shared their concerns about giving these bonuses in two increments.

“If there are needs right now, I’d rather you give me $600 right now and tell me how much you value me than piece it out to me in $300 increments,” Brunson expressed, Emanuel concurring.

Vice chair Mike Lanier offered advice to separate the bonuses from the paychecks so that teachers could get a separate payment, possibly in mid-April. Board members Emanuel, Carol Worley and Jason Walters all agreed that the method would be ideal.

Charlene Jones, executive director of Finance, stated they could proceed in that manner since the board members agreed to the method.

The bonuses are only meant to go to non-certified staff members who have remained on campus versus doing their work through telecommunication or by taking the newly added option of emergency sick leave that would still give them their full pay-check. The staff has the option to take emergency sick leave until the end of April and it covers 168 hours.

Sheila Peterson, executive director of Human Resources, noted the mandate for the emergency sick leave was from the state and there are several requirements staff must meet to qualify. The mandate in reference is the State Emergency Leave mandate.

Walters expressed his concerns that staff that got sick and could not come into work might feel discriminated against since coming in for work would be out of their control.

Johnson noted that the state was in discussion of providing “time and a half” pay rate to faculty and staff members working during these circumstances, however it is uncertain if that will happen and what work qualifies for that time and a half pay.

“We’re trying to make sure that we incentivize our individuals that are here at work and going above and beyond,” Johnson stated. “We can hopefully ensure that our staff is going to stay motivated [and] continue to want to come to work.”

Ultimately the board was for the $600 bonus no matter what way Johnson decided to handle the matter. Johnson stated he would take all suggestions under consideration but he has yet to determine who will receive these bonuses and how much they will get.

“We are in unprecedented times in our country and world, but the staff of Clinton City Schools remains vigilant in our efforts to meet the needs of our students and community,” Johnson added.

The schools have delivered nearly 75,000 meals thus far.

“I applaud the work of all members of Clinton City Schools, including the ones both working in our buildings and the ones working from home, and I look forward to the day when our students will return to our schools for instruction,” Johnson expressed.

It would cost the schools $112,600 to give all non-certified staff the $600 bonus. There are 147 employees that are still at work who currently qualify for this bonus.

The schools have seen an increase in spending regarding the Kajeet WiFi hotspots and cleaning and janitorial supplies to ensure the cleanliness of all places anyone is working at or around.

“We are to pay instructional assistants and bus drivers out of their normal budget codes regardless of the jobs they are performing during this time period,” Jones added.

On other matters, Johnson updated the board that Emergency Management was looking into sites for emergency child care locations and they were looking into acquiring the PreK wing of L.C. Kerr as one location. It is not finalized but Johnson stated that staffing would be a tremendous issue should they need to provide it.

Johnson sent out a notification that the schools plan to continue physical packet pickup and returns each Monday until students return to school.

“Each school will provide more details on expectations for completion and return of work included in the packets,” Johnson explained. “Grab and Go meals will continue to be distributed Monday through Thursday next week at the school and community sites. Thursday’s distribution will include breakfast and lunch for five days.”

No formal action yet on proposed stipend

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

