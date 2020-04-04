Smith new chief at Turkey FD

Courtesy Photo Chief Keith Smith, right, communicates with a member of the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department. - Courtesy Photo Keith Smith spends time as a volunteer firefighter for the Roseboro Fire Department. -

TURKEY — For Keith Smith, being a firefighter in his blood — a journey that started more than 30 years ago as a teenager.

“I could remember my first call like it was yesterday,” Smith said. “It was a tragic call.”

A farmer from Sampson County, doing business in Smithfield, died after he was run over by a dump truck. Smith was just 16 at the time.

“I questioned myself and asked if this is really what I want to do and here I am, 30-plus years later,” he said.

After that brief moment of doubt, Smith spent many years saving people from burning homes and rescuing those who almost drowned through water rescue missions. Smith said he’s just about done it all when comes to emergency medical services (EMS) and firefighting. Now, he’s the leader of the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department.

Smith was recently introduced during a commissioners meeting after spending several months in the leadership position. It’s a big task that comes with financial and personnel management, but Smith is looking forward to the challenge.

“I enjoy getting out in the community and meeting people, especially when it comes to listening to older people,” Smith said. “I’m the chief, but I’m still learning new things every day. You can be a chief or a firefighter, but there’s always room to grow, and learn different things and different techniques.”

In the last six months, he’s worked to add more volunteers to the department. There’s now 29 of different ages and genders — an increase from when the department only had 17. The total includes six junior firefighters, below the age of 18, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics.

“We got a variety of people,” he said proudly.

By summer, he would like to add one full-time employee and four part-time firefighters next year.

Another goal is to lower the insurance rate for residents in the district by improving the department though training and other measures.

“People are going to see the fire trucks out more when this virus is over doing some training along with other department,” Smith said.

When restrictions are lifted after the coronavirus pandemic, Smith would like to invite the public to tour the station. He also encouraged people to get involved as well.

“The station belongs to he community and if anyone wants to volunteer, they can volunteer at any of their stations, regardless of their age,” he said.

The third generation firefighter grew up in Johnston County before coming to Sampson. After graduating from high school, he worked for the family business which included mechanical work, towing and construction. His roots in firefighting goes back with his grandfather, Lawrence Smith, who was the founder of what became Johnston County Emergency Medical Services. Smith’s father, Tommy Smith was an aviation firefighter in the U.S. Navy.

“It was a family thing from the beginning,” Smith said. “It’s something that I always wanted to do — help the community and the people. What better way to do it?”

At the age of 16, he began taking EMS and fire classes for his training before joining Smithfield Rescue. He is married to Kelly Smith, who serves as the assistant secretary and public relations for the department. Their daughters Karah Rebekah and son Keith are also involved in the fire and EMS field.

“It’s a family thing,” he said. “With the struggle and decline of volunteers that we have in the United States now, you may have two or three that’s related on the fire department.”

Through the years, he worked his way up the ranks at different departments and become the deputy chief for the Turkey Department. He became the leader of station when Tommy Williams resigned from the position.

“It’s like any other job to me,” he said. “It’s a job that has to be done and everybody can’t do it. There’s time when you want to come home and crawl in a corner at the worst calls you go to, but you have to draw a fine line about how to handle the situation.”

New chief comes from family of firefighters

