Sampson board meeting comes with changes

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners will meet for its regular monthly session on Monday, but it will be a little different.

Balancing the need to continue to conduct the business of the county and the need to comply with the governor’s executive order and prudent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners will convene its April 6 meeting under certain conditions.

Scheduled public hearings regarding the reconstitution of county fire districts will be recessed and immediately reconvened to the board’s regular May 4 meeting in order to limit the public’s need to attend.

The county has provided information on frequently asked questions regarding the hearings (more information on that in a future edition of The Independent) and is encouraging those with comments and questions to submit those to the clerk to the board at [email protected] Written comments will be accepted until May 4 at 5 p.m.

Some conditions that will be applied to Monday’s meeting, including:

• Commissioners and staff will be stationed in the meeting chambers so as to maintain the recommended social distancing of 6 feet. A quorum of the board members is anticipated to be physically present, and they will be seated on the stage a minimum of 6 feet apart. Only those staff necessary to facilitate the meeting (county manager, county attorney, finance officer, assistant county manager and deputy clerk) will be present in the room. They will be seated in the audience area, a minimum of 6 feet apart.

• The agenda will be limited to those matters which are time sensitive or otherwise provided for by law.

• Only county government staff necessary to conduct the meeting or to speak on scheduled agenda items will be in attendance. Those staff making presentations will enter only to make their presentation, then depart.

• The meeting will be open to members of the public to the extent that the number does not exceed the number of attendees who can be accommodated while continuing to observe the current provisions of any executive orders related to mass gatherings and public health guidance regarding social distancing.

• The meeting will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page for those unable to be accommodated in the meeting chambers.

• The meeting will be recorded. Those wishing to view the entire meeting can contact the clerk to the board to arrange to view the recording.

County officials said they wish to limit unnecessary travel by the general public and encourage the full observance of social distancing, so they enacted the modified rules.

“The board appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as they seek to ensure the continuity of county operations while demonstrating compliance with state law and prudent public health practices in these difficult times,” the county said in a statement.

The county will attempt to entertain a brief public comment period via the comment options of Facebook Live. The Clerk and Deputy Clerk will monitor and read these into the record for the board. The board’s regular guidelines for comments will be observed.

Public hearings on fire districts will be delayed until May