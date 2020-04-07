An away message for students

Faculty at LC Kerr School and Butler Avenue School in Clinton are just a couple that have spelled out messages for their students in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has seen schools and businesses shuttered. A statewide closure for all N.C. public schools remains in effect until mid-May — and likely to extend longer — due to the virus, leaving students to learn at home away from their teachers.

