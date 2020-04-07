Interchange ramp closing again

WARSAW – The Duplin County ramp into Interstate 40 that crews closed last week is scheduled to temporarily close again for similar work.

Crews plan to close the ramp from N.C. 24 onto I-40 West at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 7. The ramp near Warsaw is scheduled to reopen roughly 36 hours later, at 7:30 p.m. April 8.

The ramp will close to facilitate the rehabilitation of the I-40 bridge over the CSX railroad, helping to improve its safety and durability. A detour will direct N.C. 24 traffic down U.S. 117 to access I-40 West.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution when traveling near the work zone.

Closure for rehab begins Tuesday