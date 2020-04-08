Smithfield’s ‘Feeding America’ campaign underway

Smithfield Clinton Plant employees show support to United Way of Sampson County’s 2019 Campaign ‘Give Where You Live.’ The company is now showing support to families dealing with hardships of the coronavirus (COVID-19). -

With five cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Sampson County and more than 330,000 across the United States, officials from Smithfield Foods know the importance of working to make a difference.

The Virginia-based company recently launched the “Good Food Challenge” to help Feeding America, a nonprofit associated with more 200 banks throughout the nation. In late March, Smithfield announced that more than $3 million in cash and in-kind donations were made. The effort also includes 4 million servings of protein. Terry Orness, manger of the Smithfield’s Clinton plant, is one of the many officials encouraging the public to make an online donation.

“With more than 1,800 employees here in the Clinton facility, Smithfield is proud to call Sampson County home and we believe in always taking care of our neighbors in need,” Orness stated. “As a community, we have a responsibility to support each other, and it is more important than ever that we all do our part.”

Feeding America and its network of food banks, provides meals to more than 46 million people. Through the “Good Food Challenge,” the goal is to raise an additional $1 million, which will provide 10 million meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release, officials from Smithfield Foods said food banks are becoming more essential with schools and businesses closed, in addition to rising unemployment rates.

Keira Lombardo, executive vice president of Corporate Affairs and Compliance for Smithfield Foods, said the company is taking a multipronged approach during the challenging times Americans face with COVID-19.

“In addition to supporting our more than 40,000 U.S. employees on our farms and in our facilities, thousands of family farmers and other partners in our supply chain, we also have a responsibility to help our communities as we weather this health and economic storm together,” Lombardo stated in a news release. “No American should go without food, not ever, and certainly not now.”

Smithfield was founded in 1936 and the U.S.- based company is the largest pork producer in the world. Some of the popular brands associated with Smithfield are Eckrich, Farmland, and Curly’s. Another initiative of Smithfield is Helping Hungry Homes. Since 2008, more than 150 million servings of protein were provided to food banks, disaster relief and community outreach programs throughout the U.S.

For more information or to make a donation for the “Good Food Challenge,” visit https://bit.ly/2xYDAd1.

