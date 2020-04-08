Virus not end for East Park

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent East Park Cinema is closed to the public until further notice. The Paris and Potter Management Corporation, which owns and operates the theater in Clinton, plans to bring back all of its employees once the doors can reopen. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent East Park Cinema post ‘temporarily closed’ signs on their doors and box office window. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The lot at East Park Cinema is vacant due to temporary closure during COVID-19 pandemic. -

Moviegoers and popcorn lovers are going to have to find other ways to pass their time or get their fix during the COVID-19 pandemic. The local East Park Cinema is among the crowd of businesses closed for the safety of the general public.

The theater was operational even after bigger movie theaters in Fayetteville closed their doors. As of March 18, the theater stated on Facebook, “We are open and disinfected.”

Soon after, the theater closed its doors on March 22 for the safety of the community and the employees.

The Paris and Potter Management Corporation owns East Park Cinema along with 29 Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in North and South Carolina, six CiCi’s Pizza restaurants and the Town & Country Four Theatre in Lumberton. The Town & Country Four Theatre is closed as well.

The corporation has been in business since 1955 and has over 1,200 employees.

According to Steve West, chief operating officer of Potter Management Corporation, the corporation closed the theaters for the safety of the employees and the public. Three days later, Gov. Roy Cooper banned gatherings of more than 50 people while ordering some businesses to close by March 25, including gyms, movie theaters and nail and hair salons.

“It was clear that this was going to become a bigger problem,” West noted. “We just wanted to be proactive.”

West operates the Paris and Potter’s businesses. He explained that the operating owner is Nick Potter, who is fully engaged with his businesses. West noted that Potter was busy dealing with the restaurants and the COVID-19 pandemic and would not be able to comment as to the future of East Park.

The COO also explained that the theater has another owner, Steve Paris.

“Paris was the first to have a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise in the state of North Carolina,” West explained. “Paris got his KFC franchise in 1961 and is still actively involved in the business today. He is actively involved in all of our businesses.”

West explained that the general manager of the theater, Glenda Estrada, runs the day-to-day operations of the theater; she does all the hiring and makes all the decisions.

Paris and Potter saw the potential the theater had and they decided to gain ownership of the business.

“This was an opportunity that was attractive to us, and we have other businesses in the market so we bought it,” West commented on behalf of the corporation. “We have been very happy with owning the theater and we’re very happy to serve the community in Clinton. We are happy with both the KFC and the theater.”

The corporation gave any employees that wanted to continue working the opportunity to work at the KFC location in Clinton located on Sunset Avenue. Some employees took the offer while others chose the unemployment route.

Estrada expressed that she felt blessed for the opportunity to work at KFC while the theater is closed.

“The theaters will reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so,” West noted.

West stated that he believes the corporation has owned East Park Cinema for right at 20 years.

The Paris and Potter Management Corporation plans to bring back all of their employees once things have settled and the doors can reopen.

“We’re counting on them coming back,” West explained. “We plan to reopen with the same management staff and team.”

West explained that the employees were eager to keep their business open as long as possible and they were doing all they could to keep things successful.

Owners plan to reinstate staff when cleared to reopen

