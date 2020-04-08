Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 3 — Nydea Matiney Morgan, 46, of 316 E. Johnson St., Clinton, was charged with notary fraud. Bond set at $2,500; court date is April 17.

• April 3 — Jessie Nicole Cashwell, 38, of 225 Tornado Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 22.

• April 5 — Bertha Ann Williams, 55, of 215 Ellen St., Clinton, was charged with three counts of simple assault. Written promise; court date is June 8.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

