‘Take this virus seriously’

Little more than a month ago, Sampson County Health Director Wanda Robinson and director of nursing Kelly Parrish stood in front of the Sampson Board of Commissioners and talked about what they were doing to prepare for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which had ravaged parts of the world and had 150 cases confirmed in 17 states at that point — but no cases in North Carolina.

That was seemingly a lifetime ago, as Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting was a completely different scene, a sign of the changed times.

Robinson and Parrish again gave an update to the board, but by phone, as two of the three commissioners present wore masks and held the meeting to an empty auditorium outside of some essential personnel. Earlier in the day Monday, the Sampson County Health Department reported its fourth and fifth positive cases of COVID-19.

Statewide, North Carolina had 3,221 confirmed cases covering 90 of its 100 counties as of Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services NCDHHS). There were 354 hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 46 people had died due to COVID-19. In total, as of Tuesday, there had been 41,082 COVID-19 tests completed.

Two of the five patients in Sampson who have tested positive for the COVID-19 have now recovered, as the other three remain in treatment and isolation, said local health officials, who urged continued vigilance in combatting the spread of the virus whose numbers continue to rise in this state and across the country.

To date, Sampson County officials reported that 117 COVID-19 tests had been performed, with five testing positive. Two of those patients have since recovered. As of Tuesday, there were 84 negative tests and 28 still pending. Sampson has had no deaths as a result of COVID-19.

“We’re asking citizens to continue to isolate — stay at home if at all possible,” said Robinson via phone to the board on Monday. “One thing I need to remind everybody is that we are not testing asymptomatic people. That means if you are not having any symptoms, we are not testing, even if you are contact for a case.”

Parrish said that the first people two who tested positive for the virus in Sampson have now recovered. The third patient, whose case represented the first involving “community spread” in Sampson, as the patient had no recent travel history, was at Sampson Regional Medical Center in stable condition as of Monday, Parrish noted.

The patient in the fourth case was isolated at home, also in stable condition, “a contact to an outbreak currently going on in a neighboring county, in a long-term care facility.” The fifth case was hospitalized at Wake Med as of Monday, that investigation ongoing, Parrish noted.

In a county statement it was noted that the Health Department will work to identify close contacts, which the CDC defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which if any additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing, the county said in a statement mirroring the other positive case announcements.

At Monday’s county meeting, three commissioners, Chairman Clark Wooten, Vice-chair Sue Lee and Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin, were physically present at the meeting, while the two others — Commissioners Jerol Kivett and Harry Parker — were on the phone as the meeting was broadcast on Facebook Live to upwards of 100 viewers at its peak.

“We want to thank you and your staff along with all the first responders and medical people that are on the front lines, at the tip of the spear, for this,” Wooten said to Robinson. “Just know that we appreciate you and we continue to pray for you every night. Thank you very much.”

Scheduled public hearings regarding the reconstitution of county fire districts were recessed and immediately reconvened to the board’s regular May 4 meeting in order to limit the public’s need to attend. The county announced in advance it would be doing that in order to cut down on unnecessary travel and adhere to governor’s orders to stay at home. Commissioners and staff were stationed 6 feet apart in the meeting chambers.

“We just caution everybody, no matter where you are, to take this virus seriously,” said Wooten, wearing medical gloves and a mask, fellow commissioner Godwin to his left, also masked. “Follow the guidelines that have been presented by the county, state and federal government.”

County and state officials urged vigilance as North Carolina cases were expected to rise significantly in April.

On Tuesday, Duplin County’s sixth and seventh cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. The Duplin County Health Department now provides public updates solely on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Of the seven cases in Duplin, three are travel-related, three are community spread, and one is from contact to another positive case, the Duplin County Health Department said in a statement. Currently, two of the previously reported positive cases are considered to be recovered based on clinical criteria.

Public health officials continued to stress the need for everyone to practice the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the virus and keep themselves and others safe, notably social distancing, proper hand hygiene and limiting social interaction. Among other tips, residents are urged to remember:

• Avoid crowds and practice social distancing – more than 6 feet apart from others.

• Cloth masks are not a substitute for social distancing.

• Clean your hands often – soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially if you have been in a public place, or after coughing or sneezing. Soap and water not available? Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

New guidance released by the CDC states that a cloth face mask can be used to protect other people if you are infected with COVID-19, in addition to other CDC guidelines.

A composite model presented Monday found that social distancing policies with effectiveness similar to those currently in place in North Carolina will help lower the likelihood of the healthcare system becoming overloaded with a spike of many COVID-19 patients all at the same time. According to the model, hospital surge to create more available bed space could provide some help, but not enough to help hospitals meet demand if all social distancing efforts were ended.

If all social distancing were to stop at the end of April, the model estimates that roughly 750,000 North Carolinians could be infected by June 1. On the other hand, if some form of effective social distancing remains in place after April, that number is lowered by half a million to an estimated 250,000 people. That’s because social distancing lowers the number of people that one person will infect.

According to the NCDHHS, social distancing efforts are working. It is the best weapon in this fight against COVID-19 and interventions North Carolina has put into place are slowing the spread of the virus and giving the health care system time to ramp up for the surge of patients, the state agency noted.

“Modeling is just one of a number of tools used to make informed decisions about how long the stay-at-home order will remain in place. Thank you to all in North Carolina who are staying home. While this holiday week is normally a time for families, we are living in a new normal,” NCDHHS said in a message Tuesday. “It’s not safe to gather with extended friends and family right now. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Those with pending tests are directed to self-isolate. Persons with fever and respiratory symptoms, including those with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, should isolate themselves at least seven days after symptom onset and 72 hours after symptom resolution, which includes the absence of fever without the use of fever-reducing medication and improvement in respiratory symptoms.

For more information about health recommendations and who is designated at high risk for becoming seriously ill, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

For more information in Sampson, call the Sampson County Health Department COVID-19 direct line at 910-490-1056. Duplin County Health Department’s COVID-19 direct line is 910-296-2130 ext. 8160. These lines are for general questions and no medical advice or assessments will be given.

Wearing a mask and gloves, Chairman Clark Wooten, center, presides over Monday's Board of Commissioners meeting flanked by Commissioners Sue Lee and Thaddeus Godwin. Harry Parker and Jerol Kivett called in to the meeting. Sampson Board of Commissioners Chairman Clark Wooten, center, speaks during a Monday meeting as Commissioners Sue Lee, far left, and Thaddeus Godwin listen. Assistant County Manager Susan Holder delivers public comments given via Facebook Live, as county leaders look on. A look at the County Auditorium, where the Sampson Board of Commissioners and county staff adhered to social distancing policies for the board's Monday meeting.

Sampson board gathers in ‘new normal’ meeting

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

