Sampson virus cases at 9

On Sunday, Sampson reported its third positive COVID-19 patient. On Monday, that number rose to five. On Wednesday, it rose to nine, with two separate announcements made by county officials throughout the day — a morning report of three additional cases and another in the afternoon that saw the figure rise from eight to nine.

The three patients whose positive tests were announced Wednesday morning are all isolated at home, Sampson County officials said.

“The investigations are ongoing, but all three new cases appear to be community-spread,” a county statement read. “This means they are not linked to our previous positive cases and have no recent travel history.”

The patient in the ninth case is currently at Wayne Memorial Hospital, according to local officials, who made that report Wednesday afternoon. No further information was released on that patient.

As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sampson County, there had been 121 COVID-19 tests performed, producing the nine positive tests (two are now considered recovered) and 86 negatives. There are 26 tests pending. Sampson has had no deaths as a result of COVID-19.

In a county statement it was noted that the Sampson County Health Department will work to identify close contacts, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a period of 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which if any additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

Statewide, North Carolina had 3,426 confirmed cases covering 90 of its 100 counties as of Wednesday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 386 hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 53 people had died due to COVID-19. In total, as of Wednesday, there had been 42,987 COVID-19 tests completed, the agency said.

The News & Observer in Raleigh reported even higher numbers for North Carolina, which it said had at least 3,453 reported cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday morning, resulting in 59 deaths. The N&O cited state and county health departments in coming to those figures, noting at least one case of the virus has been reported in 92 of the state’s 100 counties, two more than NCDHHS was reporting in its most updated numbers.

Duplin County’s number of positive COVID-19 patients stood at seven as of Tuesday, however the Health Department in that county is only reporting results on Tuesday and Thursdays so an updated figure was not available as of Wednesday.

Public health officials again stress the need for everyone to practice social distancing and clean their hands often,with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially if they have been in a public place, or after coughing or sneezing. Hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol can also be used.

Earlier this week, Sampson health officials urged continued vigilance in combating the spread of the virus whose numbers continue to rise in this state and across the country.

“We’re asking citizens to continue to isolate — stay at home if at all possible,” said Health Director Wanda Robinson. “One thing I need to remind everybody is that we are not testing asymptomatic people. That means if you are not having any symptoms, we are not testing, even if you are contact for a case.”

The first people two who tested positive for the virus in Sampson have now recovered. The third patient, whose case represented the first involving “community spread” in Sampson, as the patient had no recent travel history, was at Sampson Regional Medical Center in stable condition as of the beginning of this week.

The patient in the fourth case was isolated at home, also in stable condition, “a contact to an outbreak currently going on in a neighboring county, in a long-term care facility.” The fifth case was hospitalized at Wake Med as of Monday, that investigation ongoing.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Those with pending tests are directed to self-isolate. Persons with fever and respiratory symptoms, including those with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, should isolate themselves at least seven days after symptom onset and 72 hours after symptom resolution, which includes the absence of fever without the use of fever-reducing medication and improvement in respiratory symptoms.

For more information about health recommendations and who is designated at high risk for becoming seriously ill, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

For more information in Sampson, call the Sampson County Health Department COVID-19 direct line at 910-490-1056. Duplin County Health Department’s COVID-19 direct line is 910-296-2130 ext. 8160. These lines are for general questions and no medical advice or assessments will be given.

COVID-19 patients triple in matter of days

By Chris Berendt

