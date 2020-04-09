A ribbon of faith

Connie Miller with The Atrium Florist in Clinton secures a red ribbon on the railing of The Sampson Independent offices Monday afternoon, a symbol of hope and faith as the community and the world grapple with COVID-19 and its impact. The red ribbons are showing up across Sampson and Duplin counties on mailboxes, front porches and business doors, all as a statement of faith and belief that God is still in control and has the master plan in the midst of the pandemic. Miller said The Atrium was filling requests for ribbons from dozens of people in the area. -

