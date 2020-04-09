Federal jury indicts man deported twice, found in Sampson

RALEIGH — A man who was previously deported twice and then found in Sampson County is facing a decade in prison.

A federal grand jury in Raleigh has returned indictments charging Leonel Aguirre-Giron, 36, of Mexico, and Jeovany Amilcar Ribas-Navarete, 40, of El Salvador, with illegal reentry of a deported alien

Robert J. Higdon Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced the indictments in a press release this week.

Aguirre-Giron, previously deported twice and found in Sampson County, is alleged to have been previously deported subsequent to a felony conviction for illegal reentry of a deported alien in the Southern District of Texas. Therefore, if convicted, he would face maximum penalties of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement read.

If convicted of illegal reentry, Ribas-Navarete, previously deported and found in Wake County, would face maximum penalties of two years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

“The charges and allegations contained in the indictments are merely accusations,” Higdon noted in the announcement. “The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the cases.