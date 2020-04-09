(The public reports listed below were provided by the Clinton Police Department and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

Arrests/citations

• April 1 — Richard Conway Moore, 60, of 380 Moore Herring Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is June 30.

• April 2 — Michael Jay Jones, 31, of 594 DM Ranch Lane, Clinton, was charged with first degree trespass. Bond set at $200; court date is April 2.

• April 2 — Thomas Calvin Pope, 33, of 1357 Savannah Hill Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen goods, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $12,500; court date is May 28.

• April 3 — April Manuel, 41, of 208 Pike Lane, Dunn, was charged with breaking and entering, resisting public officer, misdemeanor probation violation and dangerous dog violation. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 12.

• April 3 — John Beirne, 43, of Zebulon, was charged with communicating threats and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is June 9.

• April 3 — Stormy Kincad Ellis, 27, of 103 Murchinson Drive, Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer, misdemeanor probation violation, breaking and entering and dangerous dog violation. Bond set at $53,500; court date is May 12.

• April 4 — Tammy Sue Peterson, 48, of 1791 Mitchell Loop Road, Roseboro, was charged with damage to property. No bond set; court date is June 22.

• April 5 — William Abraham Sharpe, 44, of 21 Palm Lane, Faison, was charged with noise ordinance violation. No bond set; court date is June 4.

• April 5 — Rosana Elizabeth Rosales, 25, of 422 Hawthorne Lane, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 12.

• April 5 — Russell Cordell Bell, 29, of 513 Longview Lake Road, Garland, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; no court date listed.

• April 6 — Chantel Micaela Oliver, 29, of 8955 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is April 16.

• April 6 — Aaron Thomas Kestler, 23, of 1021 Jack Bennett Road, Chapel Hill, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 24.

• April 7 — Tyshaa Jakeoma Morrisey, 26, of 122 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to move over/slow down violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is June 24.

• April 7 — Jessica Cordelia Corbett, 30, of 937 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with habitual larceny. Bond set at $7,500; court date is June 12.

• April 7 — Derrick McWhorter, 51, of 1178 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.

• April 7 — Beverly Janet Marshall, 57, of 439 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with misuse of 911 system. No bond set; court date is June 23.

• April 7 — Heather Elizabeth Sykes, 36, of 116 Kimberly Drive, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking and simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 30.