‘Cook Smart, Eat Smart’ goes virtual

Sydney Johnson, area agent with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension office, talks about the Family & Consumer Sciences programs through the department. - -

In several days, Sydney Johnson is looking forward to teaching people how to make healthy and delicious food in front of a computer.

Under normal circumstances, she would have taught the “Cook Smart, Eat Smart” cooking school at Sampson County’s Cooperative Extension center, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) has halted face-to-face interaction with participants. Thanks to technology, the public will still get valuable information through a virtual class for residents under the statewide stay-at-home order. It is scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 14, and end Thursday, May 7.

Johnson, an agent for the Family and Consumer Sciences program, will be joined by agent Cassidy Hall. The purpose of the program is to improve the well-being of community members through educational programs, influence public policy and to help families use research-based knowledge.

“Since the pandemic, we have had to navigate how to still offer programming,” Johnson said. “Cassidy and I have both noticed individuals cooking more frequently at home, as people now have the time to cook. We thought this would be a great program to offer during this time, especially for beginner chefs or those who want to learn a new skill.”

The four-week online program will be held through a private Facebook group for free. Some of the lessons will focus on nutrition, cooking, shopping, stir-frying, and baking.

“Cooking at home for some has been difficult due to not having all the ingredients in stock at the grocery store,” Johnson said. “Our class will help to show individuals how to cook more meals at home, different cooking techniques, knife skills and tips on making recipes their own. It will also help individuals shop smart, manage their portions, and be able to read nutritional labels to select healthier options.”

At 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, agents will post presentations for participants before the live virtual cooking lesson by Hall and Johnson, starting at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Registration through Eventbrite is required and is now available. Participants must have a Facebook account.

“At the end of our program, we hope people will feel comfortable making meals at home and have the skillset to make a variety of meals, regardless of the options available in stores,” Johnson said.

Registration is available online at www.bit.ly/2UE9p3G. For more information, contact Hall by email at [email protected] or Johnson at [email protected]

Sydney Johnson, area agent with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension office, talks about the Family & Consumer Sciences programs through the department. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Report1.jpg Sydney Johnson, area agent with the Sampson County Cooperative Extension office, talks about the Family & Consumer Sciences programs through the department. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_cses-logo.jpg

Registration underway for cooking school

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.