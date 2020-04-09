Sampson reports 10th case of coronavirus

The number of Sampson County’s cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached double digits with a Thursday report of its 10th case, the eighth in the past five days.

The new cases in Sampson are all isolated at home. County officials said the investigations are ongoing, noting that the 10th case has been linked to a previous positive case.

As of Thursday, there were 128 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson, with the 10 positives. Three of those previously testing positive have since recovered, the Sampson County Health Department reported. There have been 94 negatives and 24 tests are pending, according to numbers updated Thursday. Sampson has had no deaths as a result of the virus.

Local health officials said they will work to identify close contacts, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a period of 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

Duplin County’s numbers are similarly expected to see a sizable spike in the wake of an announcement of “several” positive cases within a medical center that has shut down the facility and led to further investigation by health officials in that county.

Statewide, North Carolina had 3,651 confirmed cases covering 91 of its 100 counties as of Thursday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 398 hospitalized as of Thursday, and 65 people had died due to COVID-19. In total, as of Thursday, there had been 47,809 COVID-19 tests completed, the agency said.

Duplin County’s number of positive COVID-19 patients stood at seven as of Tuesday, however that number is expected to jump significantly after the Duplin County Health Department was notified Wednesday that “several staff” at Rose Hill Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, Duplin County officials announced on Thursday.

“All individuals who have tested positive, and their close contacts, are following CDC guidelines and are in isolation at home,” a statement from Duplin County Government read. “Rose Hill Medical Center is closed until affected persons have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation.”

All patients seen at the clinic from March 23 through April 3 are being contacted directly by Rose Hill Medical Center and follow-up surveillance will be conducted by Duplin County Health Department.

Currently, the Duplin County Health Department is in the process of gathering all necessary information and no further details were released. The Health Department in that county is only reporting the number of positive COVID-19 results on Tuesday and Thursdays, however updated figures were not immediately provided Thursday.

Rose Hill Medical Center patients who have an appointments in the next two weeks were expected to be contacted by staff about their options. If they need to be seen, they were asked to call the office, at 910-289-3027, Mt. Olive Family Medicine Center, at 919-652-4954, or Flack River Family Practice, at 910-259-5721.

“The Rose Hill Medical Center team is thankful to their patients for their understanding and support during this time,” the county statement read. “The center will be open again as soon as possible and looks forward to assisting you and your family.”

Echoing the urgency of Sampson’s health community, Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay said residents need to take this virus seriously.

“Duplin County residents need to be aware of the seriousness of COVID-19,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “The most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene, and limiting social interaction by staying at home as much as possible. In addition, residents should be aware of the face mask guidance released by the CDC about covering your face if you need to go out for essentials. A face covering can help keep you from transmitting the virus and possibly provide you some protection from others.”

Earlier this week, Sampson health officials urged continued vigilance in combating the spread of the virus whose numbers continue to rise in this state and across the country.

Sampson Regional Medical Center officials also implored residents to use an abundance of caution.

“Treat every place you or your children go as if it could be infected,” a message from Sampson Regional stated. “Knowing the whereabouts of one confirmed individual will not change the number of unconfirmed people who are sharing the same gas pump and grocery check-out. We cannot stress enough the importance of staying in unless necessary to be out, and when out, cleaning hands well. When out, keep a 6-foot distance from others and try to keep your hands away from your face.”

For more information about health recommendations and who is designated at high risk for becoming seriously ill, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

For more information in Sampson, call the Sampson County Health Department COVID-19 direct line at 910-490-1056. Duplin County Health Department’s COVID-19 direct line is 910-296-2130 ext. 8160. These lines are for general questions and no medical advice or assessments will be given.

