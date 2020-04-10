Carr releases first book ‘I AM’

Carr - - Stacee P. Carr’s book “I AM” is available now through several outlets. -

Through her faith, Stacee P. Carr truly believes that God created everyone to be great.

With her published work “I AM,” it’s a message the Christian wants everyone to understand. It was written with as a step-by-step action plan with a study guide for living. As printed on the cover, her goal is to teach readers about “Who God says we are.”

“The purpose of the book is to bring an awareness to everyone that God created us in His image and that he created us to be great,” Carr said. “All of us have a set destiny and in the book, I talk about who God calls us — all the different titles.”

A couple of those titles are associated with being “An Ambassador for Christ” and “A Well Watered Garden.”

“That means I’m nourished and there’s no lack in me,” she said. “God put everything in me to allow me to be a blessing, not to myself, but to all of those that will come and pluck from my fruit.”

Another tile in “I AM” is being an “Elect of God.” For Carr, that means being chosen.

“We’re not a mistake,” Carr said. “Every single person is specifically chosen by God to something in the world.”

This is her first book and a lot of prayer went into the process, which took about four years. The journey will continue beyond the published work. For Carr, “I AM,” it’s just not a book but a movement and empowerment tool for all people, regardless of their background.

“The book has really opened up a lot of doors and opportunities,” she said. “We’ve been able to help people, all ages, all demographics. It’s just been a blessing.”

Following the release, Carr hosted several book signings in eastern North Carolina to promote the book and related merchandise. As the United States deals with the coronavirus (COVID-19), it continues to disrupt plans and events for many leaders and organizations. One of them was Carr’s book tour, which included partnerships with major companies such as Barnes and Nobles, White House Black Market, and churches.

When asked about everything being postponed, her first response was “First of all, we trust God.”

“Everything that has transpired up to this point was his doing,” Carr said. “It is his message and he wants people to hear it, so I am confident that He will make it happen and open the doors and opportunities just as He did originally. We just have to be in position to hear Him and trust him enough to respond. But, more importantly than that, we are focused on the pandemic and what God has for us to do specifically as it relates to it. If the book is a part of that process, then we have them to give.”

Carr moved from Warsaw to Sampson County in the fourth grade and is a product of Clinton City Schools. After graduating from Clinton High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from North Carolina State University and master’s of education degree in school counseling from Campbell University. She also received a master’s of theology degree from North Carolina Theological Seminary.

“My goal in life is to help people,” Carr said about her studies and educational decisions .

She attends Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton, which is led by Pastor Bishop Varnie Fullwood Sr. and co-pastor Idella Fullwood. At the church, Carr serves as an associate pastor, praise and worship leader, and an armor bearer. Carr credits Pastor Fullwood and for inspiring her to write the book.

“The book was birthed out his teachings,” she said. “He began to teach us about who God called us to be because of a declaration that we say every Sunday. It’s called an Eagle’s Nest declaration. We’re the eagles, so we fly high.”

One of the lines of the declaration is “I am, who God says I am.” From that moment, Carr began to do more research, which led to the creation on the book.

Carr is also counselor at Sunset Avenue School and spent eight years working for the Clinton City School system. She is married to Richard Carr, a projects and communications specialist for Sampson County. He is also an associate pastor at Mt. Pleasant. Together they have two children, Caleb, 4, and Charie, 2.

“I AM” is available through Amazon and her website, www.staceepcarr.com. and social media outlets such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Signed copies are available for local supporters as well.

“There is something in this book for every single person,” she said. “All of us at some point in our lives experienced something that has taken a stab at our self-esteem, rather that be just doubting who we are or insecurities, fears, or anxiety. At some point in time, if you’re on this world, you have gotten something thrown at you.

“This book is a resource that people can use to fill their mind with good things,” Carr continued. “Whenever you’re hit with the negative that will inevitably come, then you’ll be able to combat those, brush yourself off, bounce back and live the victorious life that we all have the ability to live when we know who we are.”

Author aims to inspire through God’s teachings

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

