Clinton’s Spring Clean Up next week

It is almost time for Clinton Residents to begin their Spring cleaning as Monday marks the annual Spring Clean-up Week.

The City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department is holding its Spring Clean Up Week on April 13-17.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the definition of a normal life for residents in the city. Governor Roy Cooper has enacted a stay-at-home order for all residents in North Carolina. Those in Clinton can turn being stuck at home into an opportunity for some spring cleaning.

Public Works Director Chris Medlin addressed the Clinton City Council during the regular monthly meeting in regards to the annual event.

“We’re going to continue with our Spring Clean Up for the year,” Medlin noted. “We ask for a little patience. It may take us a little longer than normal. We’re expecting this one to shatter anything we’ve done in the past with so many people at home.”

Medlin and Tom Hart, City Manager, have agreed that it is important to proceed on with the event and not postpone or cancel it. Medlin and Hart hope that continuing on with the event will give the community, citizens and employees alike, some type of normalcy during this chaotic time.

“All the standards as in years past are in effect,” Medlin explained. “When you get it to the road, we’ll take it.”

Citizens have the opportunity to get rid of larger or non-routine items at no cost. During cleanup weeks, regular rules are suspended and additional items, such as furniture, appliances, four tires per household and piles of yard debris, including shrubs and tree limbs cut to a certain length, are collected.

Items that cannot be collected include oil-based paints, batteries, herbicides and pesticides, auto parts, gasoline and other substances that pose safety hazards for city crews and are unable to be processed at the landfill.

Hart noted that the city is focusing on taking steps to ensure that the city can provide essential services such as water, public safety, garbage collection and a mired of other services.

“I want to thank the staff for continuing on as business as usual as best we possibly can,” Mayor Lew Starling expressed. “We’re in a difficult spot and we want to be mindful of this situation but we also have to provide fire protection, we also have to provide police protection, we have to provide safe water and trash pick-up and sanitation.”

Under the current conditions, Starling wanted to thank every staff member for their hard work and dedication to provide these services.

The clean-up event is held twice a year to make the town look beauteous.

According to Stacey Ray, senior administrative specialist for the City’s Public Works and Utilities Department, last year the town collected over 36 tons of trash. The department collected 43 tons of trash the year before.

Ray noted that the department collected 37 mattresses and box spring sets; 25 televisions; 14 couches; 108 tires; and 40 large piles of trash during last year’s Spring Clean Up.

City officials ask that all items for disposal be placed alongside the road by 7 a.m. on the day of regular trash collection.

For more information on cleanup efforts, contact Clinton’s Public Works and Utilities Department at 910-299-4905.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_city-logo.jpg

Expected to be biggest ever amid Stay-At-Home

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.