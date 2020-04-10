New normal for store safety

Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Salvador Vasquez Jr., a Walmart employee, cleans shopping carts for customers. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Walmart customers must enter in the entrance only door. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Chuck Atkin, a Walmart employee, keeps track of people entering and leaving the building. - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Walmart employees watch for customers entering and leaving the building. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Shopping carts are upside down to form a line to the entrance of Walmart. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Customers to Walmart in Clinton take precautions by wearing masks. Many stores have also enacted new procedures amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Walmart employee Salvador Vasquez Jr. readies a bunch of shopping carts for customers. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent Lowe’s has reduced their hours and place Plexiglas up at their cash registers, similar to grocery stores. - - Brendaly Vega Davis|Sampson Independent The Dollar Tree has placed marks for people to stand on while waiting in line in order to adhere to social distancing rules. - -

Big businesses in Clinton have begun to change their ways to ensure safety for their employees and the public.

Stores such as Walmart and Lowe’s are taking steps to keep the virus at bay and limit the spread of germs within their buildings, while still permitting customers to shop for what they need.

On Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper detailed an executive order highlighted by new social distancing policies at stores effective Monday at 5 p.m.

Under the order, stores: can’t have more than 20% of state fire capacity (or five people for every 1,000 square feet); must mark 6-foot distance near checkout; must disinfect routinely; and are encouraged to provide hand sanitizer and set special hours for seniors.

Walmart in Clinton is already limiting how many people are allowed to be in the building at once. The limit is 760 people and, according to one employee, the most he has seen in the building at one time is 500 people..

The store has set up a row of upside down shopping carts with caution tape at both entrances of the building to help guide customers in the entrance only door. Two employees are stationed outside at the grocery and pharmacy entrances, their job being to keep a count as to how many people are going in and coming out.

A police officer is stationed at the store to ensure customers stay orderly. The officer can either help watch at the entrances or walk through the store to keep an eye on things.

“Walmart hired an off-duty officer to assist their staff while they implement new social distancing practices to keep their customers safer,” Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards explained.

One Walmart employee is stationed outside beside the grocery entrance. His job is to spray and wipe down all carts before they are handed off to customers. Customers must now get their shopping carts at the entrance outside. There are no buggies inside for customers to grab.

Customers can also opt to do their grocery shopping online and specify they want to do a pick-up.

For pick-up orders, customers just need to park in a parking spot specifically set for pick-up orders — these parking spots have signs that specifically say pick-up only — and an associate will pick up the order and bring the items to the car and place them in the trunk.

Some Walmart stores have item limitations.

“Our stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement posted on the Walmart website.

Operating hours for Walmart are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and, to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours,” Smith added.

These special hours started on March 24 and will last until at least April 28.

“Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older,” Smith explained. “This will start one hour before the store opens.”

The Clinton store has shut down their auto care center until further notice and those associates will focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.

Lowe’s has taken a different approach to how they conduct their business. There is no limit on how many people can enter the store, but they have put up Plexiglas windows at every cash register in an attempt to protect both customers and employees and ensure germs aren’t pass along.

They have also reduced their store hours; the store is set to close at 7 p.m. each day.

One employee at Lowe’s believes they should cut hours back to 5 p.m. and limit what items people can purchase. Flowers are non-essential, so the employee, who wished to remain anonymous, believes the store should not allow people to come to the store just to buy flowers.

The Dollar Tree also has new rules and regulations. Employees must wear gloves and the store offers all of the employees a mask.

When the virus scare first began and people started to stock up on supplies, the Dollar Tree had to place limits on items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

According to the Assistant Manager Denise Hines, the store has been out of hand sanitizer for some time now.

The store also changed their normal closing time. Instead of closing at 10 p.m., they now close at 8 p.m. The store bumped up employee salaries by $2 an hour to help cover the difference. Lowe’s made a similar move, and also has masks for employees, but does not require them to be worn.

At Dollar Tree, there are also markers on the floor of the store that help people know where to stand to try to keep a 6 feet distance between each other. Under the governor’s new order, that will be mandatory starting Monday.

Hines takes extra precautions when she arrives at home. She now leaves her shoes at the door, sprays her shoes with Lysol, immediately puts her clothes in the washer and then takes a shower. The assistant manager has to be careful because she is a diabetic and she takes care of her granddaughter.

The Dollar Store schedules an extra person on shift with the duty of maintaining store cleanliness.

Hines typically mops in certain areas when she is not swamped with customers. She noted that the store is typically busy before 5 p.m. then traffic finally dies down.

A customer shopping at the Dollar Tree, Delorice Owens, is a fan of the reduced hours for stores in Clinton. Owens is a cafeteria assistant at Hobbton Middle School.

“I think it’s a good idea and I don’t have a problem with it,” Owens stated.

Owens tries to get all her shopping done by 5 p.m. She also takes precautions at home, making sure to use hand sanitizer every time she gets back in her vehicle.

Procedures, regulations enacted to protect customers

By Brendaly Vega Davis

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

