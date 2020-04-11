Overcoming obstacles of COVID-19

At Lakewood High School, Principal John Goode directs seniors during a class picture last year. - Schmidlin - Bracy -

As students continue to sit at home, away from schools because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), officials from Sampson County Schools are continuing to provide the best education possible with the end of the school year approaching.

“This is normally a time of year when we’re getting ready for proms and we’re getting ready for end-of-year celebrations and graduations, so our hearts go out to our high school seniors,” Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy said Thursday. “I have one of them at home and many of us on this call have high school seniors as well.”

A special meeting was held Thursday for the Sampson County Board of Education and district officials for updates regarding COVID-19. To take precautions and to follow social distancing policies, Zoom Video Communications was used to have discussions. The district’s Curriculum and Instruction Team presented an update on remote learning and it’s impact on students, especially seniors.

Bracy said it’s a challenging time and thanked the community for pulling together. During his remarks, he saluted the school employees working to feed and educate students with school being closed.

“They have been very wonderful and flexible to work with during this situation,” Bracy said. “They really have been assets to us as a school system and us as a community. This has been a very challenging time for all of us. There have been so many of our staff members who have made tremendous impacts over the last few weeks.”

Some of those groups include custodians, child nutrition workers, teacher assistants, and administrators. The school’s nutrition department started with six feeding sites on March 18, since then Director April Jordan and the staff expanded to 13 across Sampson. Bracy commended everyone involved in the effort. Since schools were closed, more than 190,000 meals have been served in Sampson County.

“Our community as a whole has really pulled together to make sure we’re able to provide feeding for our community, but also instruction to our students as well.”

Bracy also emphasized that, although school buildings are closed, the district is still in the business of learning.

“Not only in instruction continuing, but we’ve gone from the review phase for phase one,” Bracy said. “We’ve stepped into phase two and we’re introducing new material for our students. I know that was very important to the board that we finish the standard course of study.”

With schools being closed, instructional materials were picked up by parents, mailed or delivered by bus under the leadership of Transportation Director Vicki Westbrook, who was also applauded, along with staff members. More than 16,000 instructional packets were delivered to students. Learning materials were also retrieved through online resources.

For cleaning and disinfectant work, custodians and maintenance staff cleaned more 1.6 million square feet of facilities using the Clorox Total 360 System, which is known to kill COVID-19. The district owns four of those machines. Bracy said Mark Hammond, executive director of auxiliary services, had the foresight before the pandemic to purchase the machines. The district is planning to get several more, but they are difficult to obtain because of the pandemic.

“We’re definitely continuing to work at trying to keep our schools as clean as we can get them and safe as they can be,” Hammond said.

Board Chair Kim Schmidlin said the board is also grateful for the work of the staff to keep things going, while showing concern for students.

“It is a time when we’re all grieving and adjusting to all of these things that COVID-19 are throwing our way,” she said. “Many of us are realizing for our students, in particular our seniors, what they’re giving up this spring, from athletics to prom.”

She added that the board is committed to bringing as much as they can for the seniors, even if it means rescheduling events.

“What I’m hearing is that our school system is committed to being able to do what we need to do for these students,” Schmidlin said.

Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, reported that the district received guidance from the State Board of Education in late March, which encourages remote learning across the state to support student growth and for their well-being while being away from school.

“They also encourage us to use remote learning opportunities that again emphasize academic growth, and respond to social and emotional needs during some difficult learning situations, realizing that our children have different sets of circumstances within their homes,” Carr said. “We’re emphasizing the growth component more than evaluation at this time.”

For North Carolina’s public schools, remote learning is defined as learning taking place outside the traditional setting through various media and formats. Some of them include video and telephone conferences, printed papers, online resources, or other learning management systems.

“The definition basically gave the flexibility across the state to use whatever type of format available between you and that child to continue instruction,” Carr said in regards to making a connection between the learning process and students.

Nicole Peterson, director of pre-K through eighth-grade education, presented a remote learning site designed by curriculum team for all grade levels.

It’s available on the district’s website, www.sampson.k12.nc.us with a tab on the homepage. It features a list of all schools, which provide parents and students links to their teachers and assignments. It also includes resources and tips to help parents such as accessing the Imagine Learning products, financial aid tips, link to other online resources.

“A lot of parents are confused about how much time their children should be spending a day at home with all of the work that we’re sending,” Peterson said while showing the board how everything works.

During her presentation, Peterson also emphasized that instructional forms are available for families without Internet access.

Plans to graduate Class of 2020

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s (NCDPI) plan for high school seniors is to graduate students who meet the State Board of Education’s requirement of 22 credits on the originally scheduled graduation date. Jennifer Daughtry, director of secondary education, presented plans for grades 12 and 13, which includes high schools and Sampson Early College High School, respectively.

“With that being in place, hopefully everyone will be able to graduate on time on their graduation date,” Daughtry said.

For spring courses, students will receive a Pass “PC19” or Withdraw “WC19” based on their learning as of March 13.

If a student has an F as of March 13 for graduation requirements, schools will provide remote learning opportunities for the student to improve for a passing grade. Those chances include participation in remote learning; enrolling in North Carolina’s Virtual Public School for courses applicable; participating in credit recovery aligned to instructional topics covered through March 13; or passing a final locally-developed assessment aligned to instructional topics covered through March 13.

“We’re putting an extra focus on those students who were not successful as of March 13,” Daughtry said.

School officials said a final assessment is allowed in different ways. Some of them include a portfolio, interview, a teacher-made test, or project. With fall courses, students will receive grades for fall courses that already stored and grades are counting towards the GPA. For year-long courses, the fall period will be counted towards the GPA too.

Students enrolled in a Occupational Course of Study program will receive a PC19 if 157 hours of the 225 hours of “paid work hours” are completed for the graduation requirement. As of Thursday, all students except one have met the requirement. That student recently moved to another school in the district and is awaiting records.

For students enrolled in Career and College Promise (CCP) through local community colleges, educational officials from NCDPI and the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) made several recommendations for freshmen, sophomores, and juniors.

If a student is unable to complete a college course, it’s recommended to withdraw from the course or to assign an “Incomplete” for the course and complete it during the summer or the upcoming academic year, at no costs. Students who withdraw may receive a WC19, without penalty. It was also recommended to make sure COVID-19 was the reason for the Incomplete on transcript.

Carr added that high school transcripts will have a PC19 if they were passing of March 13, while the college transcript will have a numerical grade and may reflect something different.

“We also realize that all students are not going to be able to finish the college courses that they were currently enrolled in,” she said. “Our (school systems) and our colleges have been asked to work together to do whatever we can to help as many students as possible be able to complete the courses.”

Schmidlin said she felt that the process holds everyone harmless except for students who could benefit from numeric score and GPA quality points. Carr said the state board is looking at the entire state as whole and trying to make things equitable for all seniors. To do that, state leaders felt that the first seven semesters of their high school years (up to fall 2019) to be what is factored into GPA.

“But realizing that those critical factors that we looked at just a few moments ago on the remote learning opportunities, those are varied across the state,” Carr said. “To be fair to all, they thought it was the best choice that was available at this time. They just asked all educators to show grace and they’ve also been in lots of conversations with the colleges and universities. They also felt like it would put everyone on a level playing field if every code for (spring 2020) was the (PC19).”

Schmidlin asked if consideration was given to a true hold harmless, which would be a pass/fail or numeric grade.

“I don’t know what’s keeping these students from just quitting,” Schmidlin said. “Why continue to work? I think what they have done here is taken the easy way out. I disagree with it and I know this is not our LEA, but the Department of Public Instruction. I plan to make my voice heard. I would encourage principals, teachers, and parents who disagree with this treatment of our seniors to speak up.

“It’s ridiculous that you’re going to give them a number on one transcript and a pass/fail on the other and not even give the students the opportunity to say ‘this is an improvement for me and this gives me the opportunity to improve my position in high school. I want to have this grade on my transcript.’”

Carr added that teachers are continuing their mission to educate students and want to help all the students capture everything through May 15. She also said she understands the frustration, but feels the guidance puts everyone in a good position.

“I have a senior at home too,” Carr said. “I shared where we’re all at in this state, but I do not think those decisions were made haphazardly and a lot of consideration went into it. I also appreciate the state giving us some guidance, so that it put everyone on the same opportunity.”

At Lakewood High School, Principal John Goode directs seniors during a class picture last year. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Grad_2.jpg At Lakewood High School, Principal John Goode directs seniors during a class picture last year. Schmidlin https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Kim-Schmidlin_pp.jpg Schmidlin Bracy https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Dr.-Bracy-Picture.jpg Bracy

Staff, students lauded; SCS chair chides pass/fail as ‘easy way out’

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.