‘World View Educator Spotlight’ shines on Union’s Knowles

When it comes to art at Union Middle School and students, Ashley Knowles enjoys taking their minds to different parts of the world.

It’s the reason the educator from Sampson County Schools was selected as the World View Educator Spotlight for April 2020 by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It honors a educator each month for their commitment to students and education.

“I feel really undeserving,” a humble Knowles said. “I really don’t have a lot of experience. This is only my fourth year teaching and when my students learn, I learn as well. We’re all in it together.”

According to a news release, World View helps teachers such as Knowles and community college educators with global knowledge, best practices and resources to help prepare students in an interconnected and diverse world. It’s something, she’s been doing for several years now.

“Art is an excellent avenue and we all need to be a little more understanding of each other’s cultures and recognize that this is a great big small world,” Knowles said.

In 2019, she invited abstract painter Peter Marin to teach students about Mexican art and Day of the Dead, a multi-day celebration held in the fall to honor families and friends who passed away. To make it possible, she worked with the North Carolina Museum of Art to have Mari visit for a three-day residency.

Knowles felt it was an important experience for students since half of the student population at the school being Hispanic and for them to know that the faculty and staff value their cultures. In addition to sharing information about his native country, Marin taught the students how to create skulls for Day of the Dead, which was displayed at the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibition in Raleigh.

“Had I not had the privilege of traveling with World View, this would have not happened for my students,” she stated. “I don’t know that I would have this drive to have global awareness. How many professional and practicing artists do you know that have had artwork displayed at a national art museum during an exhibit as honored as a Kahlo and Rivera exhibit.”

Knowles participated in World View’s 2018 China Study Visit, with funding provided by Simple Gifts, a local grant funding organization which provides unique opportunities for students and teachers. The trip was the first time she traveled internationally as an educator and shifted her perspective of travel, global competence and the importance of “Boots-on-the-ground learning.”

“While in China, I felt an urgency to somehow provide travel opportunities for my students,” she said.

But doing so would be costly for students. To solve the problem, she found an educational travel company for student learners and wrote a grant through Simple Gifts, who agreed to fund half of travel expenses for six students to travel to Costa Rica on a STEM trip. In 2019, learning opportunities for six students included seeing how coffee and chocolate played a major role in Costa Rica’s economy. Knowles said they were also submerged in culture valuing natural resources and green energy.

“The experiences they had and the things they learned during their time in Costa Rica could never be matched within the confines of our building – just like the things that I learned and the experiences I had as a World View participant,” Knowles said.

The trip to China also encouraged her to have Jinxiu Zhao, a Chinese brush painting artist visit the school too. After returning, she wrote a grant to the North Carolina Arts Council for sponsorship. In addition to brush painting, the students learned about Chinese culture and art.

“It warms my heart to see my students engage in and enjoy activities and things that I enjoy as well,” she said. “We’re all just learning together.”

After graduating from Hobbton High School, Knowles went to Johnston Community College for graphic design and continued her education at the University of Mount Olive where she studied visual arts and English. After different life experiences and working for an insurance company for nine years, she shifted gears towards education.

“I really felt that I had a calling for children and mentoring,” Knowles said. “It’s my forever career. I love it. Even though I’m very new, I look forward to all the years to come in this career. It’s definitely what I’m supposed to be doing.”

For the upcoming summer and to start a three-year project for art and Native American culture, Knowles was planning to participate in a professional development opportunity in the western region of the United States. The goal is to bring familiarity of the Native American population to students and the community. She also contacted several local artists who agreed to visit schools and teach students about traditional craft making.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), official plans are unknown at this time, but she’s hopes it goes on as scheduled. Knowles is also planning a student trip to Italy for 2022. It will give students a chance to learn about Venice, Florence, Assisi and Rome.

“I cannot wait to see my students’ faces when they are standing underneath the frescoes in the Sistine Chapel, and when they stand in the Roman Colosseum imagining the gladiators, kings, courts and spectators,” she stated.

