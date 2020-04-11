Remote learning at CCS

Courtesy photo Sampson Middle School librarian Alison Ray gave out library books to SMS students. - Courtesy photo Paige Weeks and Hollis White show off the masks they wear while working at Sampson Middle School. -

Students, parents and teachers within Clinton City Schools are getting used to the new remote learning style. While some students are present in class, virtually of course, some seem to have gone off the grid.

Dr. Kelly Batts, assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instructional Services, noted that C&I staff have conducted remote learning check-ins with every teacher personally to ask how they are doing, offer support and make sure they are comfortable with remote learning. So far, the staff has contacted over 150 teachers.

Devan Owens, Instructional Technology facilitator, began offering specialized professional development to small groups of staff and individuals to set up Google Classroom, Google Hangouts/Meets and recording lessons in preparation for possible school closures in March.

According to Batts, Owens provides individual consults with teachers who are unfamiliar with the Google Classroom and she is making “how-to” videos for any topics that teachers have requested information for over the last few weeks.

“Devan, our tech person, has done a great job helping all who need help and showing them what to do,” Hollis White, Sampson Middle School teacher, stated. “She truly has a great passion for helping. I am lucky because I have been using Google Suites for a while.”

Clinton City Schools has taken the stance that remote learning is learning by any means necessary. Batts noted that she expects to see consistency in terms of content while expressing that the method students receive content can vary.

Teachers are calling, Facetime-ing, emailing, putting things in Google Classroom, having video meetings, recording their lessons and putting them online for students access or printing materials for parents to pick up.

“We’re using everything including the Pony Express,” Batts jokingly stated. “Remote means just not in the building.”

White uses Google Classroom to get information to students, but her students can also pick up packets if they need to. She records herself going over a PowerPoint and then she puts it in Google Classroom for her students to access. She uses other measures to contact parents and students.

“I talk to parents and kids through Facebook and Instagram on a teacher page,” White explained. “I call, text, remind and private message kids and parents to talk to them.”

Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson added that teachers plan to offer “virtual office hours” to assist students with new content.

Student engagement varies wildly from class to class. Some classrooms see three children regularly engaging in class while another classroom may see every child regularly engage in class. Teachers are doing their best to contact parents to let them know their child is not participating like they need to.

“My class is more flexible with attendance — as long as they answer the questions that week we are good,” White noted. “I have to keep in mind my kids are at the age where they have to watch other siblings or they are at other’s houses and may do the work at different times.”

White explained that some of her students have gone to stay with relatives while their parents are at work and she is still trying to get in contact with them.

Some students have low attendance since they have picked up more hours at work, according to Batts.

“We’re having teachers reach out by any means possible,” John Lowe, executive director of Auxiliary & Technology Services, stated.

Clinton City Schools are in the process of contacting students who have not had an online presence in school or who have not picked up any information packets.

According to Sheila Peterson, executive director of Human Resources, staff members are calling parents to ensure students are actively involved in the learning process. As far as Student Services, faculty members are tutoring students virtually and by phone. Plus, team members are providing social and emotional support to students.

Students have reached out to White just to let them know what is going on in their lives. They try to remain connected to their teacher.

CCS has asked for teachers to reach out to Social Services if they are unable to contact students. Social workers have been working steadily to reach out to those families.

Batts urges parents with any questions to contact their principals — they want to help. The principals are in search of any modifications they may need to make so that every child can receive the best education possible.

“I have stressed to teachers, parents, and students that this is a new way for all of us and to not let it frustrate you,” White added. “We will get through this and will be better after it is done. I also stress spending time with the kids not doing work, but engaging them in activities that promote thinking and skill-building.”

Going forward, faculty and staff members will consistently hand out information packets to parents. The idea is for the schools to push out packets weekly on Mondays to parents. Staff members will stay until 6 p.m. for parents who work until 5 p.m.

“Please reach out to your child’s teachers for new learning materials and information,” Johnson concluded. “We understand this is a challenging time, but it is important for students to continue to engage in learning.”

Sampson Middle School librarian Alison Ray gave out library books to SMS students. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Library-books.jpg Sampson Middle School librarian Alison Ray gave out library books to SMS students. Courtesy photo Paige Weeks and Hollis White show off the masks they wear while working at Sampson Middle School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_SMS-teachers.jpg Paige Weeks and Hollis White show off the masks they wear while working at Sampson Middle School. Courtesy photo

Despite teachers’ best efforts, some students out of touch

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.