It is Easter, all the same

This Easter, Christians across the globe are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who died on the cross for the sins of humanity and then, on the third day, rose again. It is a different Easter this year as churches in Sampson County, traditionally packed for Easter Sunday, will be empty along with those across the state and nation, due to the coronavirus. However, with the ingenuity of virtual, drive-in and recorded services, faith, love and the will to worship will be on full display this Sunday as with any other Easter.