Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department)

Arrests/citations

• April 8 — Maggie Jo Parrish, 20, of 106 Barrus Ave., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 1.

• April 8 — David Keith Skaggs, 37, of 3035 E. Darden Road, Faison, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 23.

• April 9 — Joe Dwight Mooring, 56, of 310 Corbett Road, Newton Grove, was charged with domestic criminal trespass and assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is June 2.

• April 9 — Sonia Jennette Smith, 27, of Fayetteville, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is May 26.

• April 9 — James Richard Harper, 32, of 82 Old Drag Strip Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is May 7.

• April 9 — Casey Lee Wilkes, 30, of 1540 N. Peavine Road, Clinton, was charged with burning personal property, possession of stolen goods/property, felony larceny and felony conspiracy. Bond set at $4,000; court date is May 1.

• April 10 — Justin Bryant Noble, 29, of 311 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 25.

• April 10 — Chuckie Wayne Mckinney, 35, of Happy Trails Camp Ground, Four Oaks, was charged with trespassing. No bond set; court date is May 5.

• April 11 — David Vincent McArthur, 52, of 611 N. William St., Goldsboro, was charged with assault on a female, larceny and assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is June 23.

• April 11 — Wendell Wade Strickland, 58, of 2248 N. Peavine Road, was charged with larceny, burning personal property, conspiracy and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $15,000; court date is June 12.

• April 11 — Atiya Mone Shim, 31, of 921 Strickland Bridge Road, Fayetteville, was charged with simple assault and trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is June 9.

Incidents/investigations

• April 11 — Kenneth Earl Chambers and Carol Hobbs Chambers of Clinton reported the theft of jewelry, valued at roughly $10,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

