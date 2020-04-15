Southern Style shuts doors; Alfredo’s follows suit

Southern Style BBQ & Chicken is closed for at least the next two weeks, a self-imposed closure after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. -

Sampson County hotspot Southern Style BBQ & Chicken has been closed after one of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a move made by owners Samantha and Alfredo DiPinto to protect employees and customers. Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano will also be closing to ease concerns, despite a staff devoid of a positive case.

The closure at Southern Style was not mandated, but rather a measure taken out of an abundance of caution to thwart any potential effects of the virus on others, the DiPintos told The Sampson Independent.

“We have recently been notified by the Sampson County Health Department that an employee of ours, who last worked on Thursday, April 9, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” a statement from Southern Style BBQ & Chicken Inc., posted to Facebook on Monday, read.

“Although we have been practicing CDC-mandated safety measures for several weeks, which have included wearing masks, disinfecting work areas, and serving utensils and washing hands, we felt the need, as a precautionary measure for the safety of our loyal customers and our valued employees, to temporarily close our restaurant until such time as it becomes apparent that it is appropriate to reopen,” the Southern Style statement read. “Thank you for your understanding and patience!”

During the lunch rush on Tuesday, a parking lot that for years has accommodated a line of drive-thru cars regularly spilling onto Martin Luther King Jr. had not a single vehicle, with notices posted to any visiting customers telling them of the temporary closure. The marquee read “Temporarily Closed.”

Alfredo subsequently held a staff meeting on Tuesday morning at his namesake restaurant in downtown Clinton in the wake of the public announcement involving wife Samantha’s Southern Style. There, he discussed the situation with his staff and said, should anybody feel uncomfortable at all, that they would still have their position waiting for them when they are ready to come back.

Following that meeting, two employees shared concerns and asked for time away — one crucial to the day-to-day operations. Alfredo was left with little choice.

“If it was up to me, we would still be open — but it’s not completely up to me,” said Alfredo, who Tuesday evening said his own business would close for a two-week period mirroring Southern Style.

He did not discount his employees’ concerns, but knows that he can’t run the restaurant without them.

“In light of the news that came out about (Southern Style) and in light of my employees’ perceived risk, it’s become apparent that we will have to close temporarily,” Alfredo said Tuesday. “I am making that decision knowing that no one has tested positive at my restaurant and no one is sick.”

Samantha said, in general, there is a great deal of misinformation surrounding COVID-19 and how the virus is spread. That misinformation breeds stigma.

“The stigma that comes with testing positive is unfair,” said Samantha.

While COVID-19 announcements have regularly been made by local health departments, with statistic-driven reports about tests, results and hospitalizations, confidentiality laws have meant little is known by the public — past the positive or negative — about which individuals or businesses have been affected.

When asked about the decision to be transparent, Samantha said there was no other option in her mind.

“That’s the only way to be,” she remarked. “I feel morally and ethically responsible to the community and to my employees, since we don’t understand where exactly this employee got it from. We are like family in our business, and family takes care of each other.”

In discussions with Health Department representatives, the DiPintos were informed that Southern Style could keep operating as long as they kept on top of any potentially symptomatic employees.

“We just didn’t want to do that,” Samantha said of staying open amid uncertainty. “Although the Health Department did not tell us we had to do this, Alfredo and I continued to pray and speak back and forth, and we just felt like it was being socially responsible to close.”

The DiPintos first got word of the positive test at Southern Style on Sunday afternoon, then spent the rest of that day and most of Monday speaking to local health officials and other experts who, Alfredo noted, “have more knowledge and insight into what is going on, and how to best approach this.”

Alfredo said Southern Style would be closing for a 14-day period, per the recommendation of local and state health officials.

“We had an employee go in (Sunday) and do a disinfecting and a deep clean. Our plan at this point is to do yet another deep clean of our restaurant,” said Alfredo. “And then there will no contact with our employees from that point until the 14 days (elapses).”

During that time, employees will be self-monitoring for any symptoms.

There is no recommendation to discard food or food packages, as currently there is no evidence of spread of COVID-19 by food or food packaging. Any customers who are concerned are asked to self-monitor, just as Southern Style’s employees or anybody else living in the age of the novel coronavirus should.

“There is no proof that the virus is passed through food,” said Samantha, citing state and federal health agencies. “It is passed human to human.”

For now, it is a waiting game for the next two weeks. When Southern Style is ultimately open back up, precautions already in place will be heightened.

“When we open back up, we will still have just the drive-thru open,” Samantha noted. “We were taking call-ins and receiving one person at a time in our walk-in area. Until the governor releases the mandate, we will not be doing that. It will just be the drive-thru.

“We’ll follow all the rules as we have, and do more than what we are asked to do,” she said. “We will go a step above.”

There were 14 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Sampson as of Tuesday, up one from the figure reported Monday. The most recent patient was admitted to Wake Med and is currently stable.

As with previous cases, the Health Department is working to identify close contacts, which the CDC defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for 10 minutes or longer.

Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

As of Tuesday in Sampson, there had been 149 tests performed for COVID-19, resulting in 125 negatives to go with the 14 positives, of which four are now considered recovered. There are 10 tests pending and no deaths resulting in the virus in this county. Duplin County’s total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 16 residents as of Tuesday, up two from the last report late last week.

While Southern Style is now included in Sampson’s statistic, it is the first case in this county to be made widely public, due in large part to the DiPintos sharing it with the community.

“We have other positive cases in the county,” Samantha said. “People have not chosen to go this route, but I just think it’s the thing to do.”

Closing down Southern Style for at least two weeks will mean a hit to the bottom line, but the DiPintos said there were more important concerns, the health of the community key among them.

“It’s not about the money,” said Samantha.

“It’s about doing the right thing for employees and doing the right thing for people who have trusted her for 32 years,” Alfredo added.

As of Tuesday, North Carolina had 5,024 confirmed cases covering 93 of its 100 counties, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). There were 418 hospitalized, and 108 people had died due to COVID-19, up 22 from Monday’s reported total. As of Tuesday, there had been 65,039 COVID-19 tests completed, the agency said.

Employee tests positive for COVID-19; unaffected Alfredo’s closes too

