Circle safety mulled after Newton Grove wreck

NEWTON GROVE — Town officials are urging motorists to slow down and proceed with caution near the busy roundabout after a tractor-trailer crashed into the traffic circle.

According to a report from Police Chief Greg Warren, a transport truck was traveling south on 701 Highway early Monday morning, before causing damage to landscaping, two light poles and an irrigation system in the center of the circle. The estimated cost of damage is unknown.

Mayor Stephen Jackson reported that the driver also hit two other tractors, causing minimal damage to them. The town is waiting to receive an official report from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Information will be sent to insurance officials. Commissioner Craig Warren, in charge of buildings, grounds, and fleet, provided details about the damage.

“It’s going to be extensive to repair,” Warren said about the repairs. “It destroyed the water system there in the circle. It’s going to be interesting to see.”

The collision was discussed with Jackson during a monthly meeting for the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners. A possible solution to help slow down drivers is a caution or warning light at the roundabout for motorists coming into the heart of Newton Grove.

“We’re working to try to get people to slow down a little bit in Newton Grove and just take in the beauty of the town and the history of the circle,” Warren said after the meeting.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Town of Newton Grove is now responsible for maintenance of the roundabout, which was previously handled by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The roundabout gets heavy traffic from nearby Interstate 40 and other local highways such as U.S. 701 and N.C. 55.

Since his time as chief, which has been over a year, Warren said there has been at least one traffic accident inside the circle every month, according to reports.

“We’ve talked about rumble strips, but I don’t know if that’s the route we want to go,” Warren said. “We want some type of warning to tell people, ‘hey you need to slow down.’”

With grant funding, Warren would like to get a portable radar sign to attach to a speed limit sign to let people know if they’re driving too fast.

The roundabout is a major part of the town’s heritage and is featured as the centerpiece of the town’s logo. For many years, the Circle of Lights celebration was held in the circle to start the holiday season and to honor deceased family members with the illumination of Crepe Myrtles and caroling. The idea for the holiday event was started several years ago by Gail Darden and Sue Vernon.

In 2018, Citizens Improving Newton Grove (CING), NCDOT, and contractors completed a monument within the circle honoring men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces. CING began working on the project in 2016 and the monument features stone structures with flags representing the United States, North Carolina and the Honor and Remember colors for soldiers who died in combat. The flag was created by George Lutz while creating an organization of the same name. His son, George Lutz II, was killed by a sniper in Fallujah, Iraq.

Caution light, radar sign floated as options

