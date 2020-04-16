Suspect linked to robberies in Clinton, other crimes

Maynor -

A series of recent events — armed robberies at Han-Dee Hugo’s and a local Waste Industries site, and a purse-snatching at Food Lion — all have been linked to one suspect, authorities said.

On Wednesday, around 7 p.m., the Clinton Police Department located and arrested Daniel Ras Maynor, 45, of Hawthorne Road, Dunn. Maynor has been linked to multiple crimes in Sampson and Pender counties, including two separate robberies in Clinton earlier that same day.

According to Clinton Police reports, around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, a male, later identified as Maynor entered Han-Dee Hugo’s on Southeast Boulevard. He asked the store clerk, a 56-year-old male, if he was working alone. When the clerk replied he was, Maynor allegedly turned and struck the clerk, knocking him to the ground and forcibly stealing his wallet.

Maynor fled in a dark grey Nissan Xterra.

Clinton Police and Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene after the store clerk called 911. EMS checked on the victim, who suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

Maynor was quickly identified as the culprit and warrants were issued for his arrest. As the search went on for Maynor, he allegedly struck again — this time at Food Lion off North Boulevard in Clinton.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the theft of a pocketbook occurred in the Food Lion parking lot, with the suspect and vehicle description matching the incident at Han-Dee Hugo’s. A man matching Maynor’s description reportedly drove up alongside the 57-year-old female victim, who was loading groceries into her car, and snatched her purse. She was not injured, authorities said.

Believing Maynor was still in the Clinton area, Clinton Police intensified their search.

At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton Police Detective McDuffie located a Nissan Xterra on Railroad Street and conducted the stop near the intersection of Fontana Street, about a stone’s throw from the Sheriff’s Office. Maynor was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Maynor was still wearing the same shirt captured on surveillance video from the Food Lion incident. Property reported in a recent theft in the county was also recovered upon his arrest.

Maynor is suspected of being involved in several crimes — some still under investigation — in Clinton, Sampson County and Pender County.

In one previous incident on April 3, Maynor cashed a $750 check at S&D Tobacco on Southeast Boulevard, made payable to himself. The check was found to have been stolen during a robbery in Pender. Clinton Police Detectives worked with detectives from Pender and Sampson to initiate the fraudulent check investigation. He has been charged in that incident as well.

In all, Clinton Police charged Maynor with common law robbery, misdemeanor larceny, uttering a forged instrument, uttering a forged endorsement, obtaining property by false pretense, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. He was also served with warrants from Pender County for common law robbery, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and assault on a female, as well as warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon from Sampson County.

That Sampson robbery charge stems from an incident earlier this month, when a worker at the Waste Industries site at Taylors Bridge reported they were robbed of cash by an unknown subject.

Maynor was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $102,500 secured bond.

He is believed to be involved in other crimes and incidents still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. Citizens may also reach us anonymously by texting tipcpd followed by their message to 847411.

Facing charges in two separate counties

