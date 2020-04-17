Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 13 — Jonathan Lewis Jones, 36, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is June 22.

• April 14 — Andrew William Barnard, 34, of 125 Oakley Branch Lane, Wallace, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 23.

• April 14 — James Cyle Beatty, 33, of 5465 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, was charged with injury to personal property and simple assault. Bond set at $750; court date is June 16.

• April 14 — Zu Noland, 45, of trespass of real property and resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is May 14.

• April 14 — Michael Aaron Tadlock, 26, of 367 Water Oak Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 24.

• April 15 — Brandon Tanner, 23, of 55 Lark Hill Lane, Roseboro, was charged with protective order violation. No bond set; court date is May 26.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.