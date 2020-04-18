Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department)
Arrests/citations
• April 15 — Leonard Griffin, 52, of 200 Crane Creek Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and expired registration. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 23.
• April 15 —Michael Devon Peterson, 19, of Tanglewood Apartments, Warsaw, was charged with parole violation, second degree trespass, communicating threats and simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 22.
• April 16 — Kacey Tanner, 19, of 686 Dewitt Williams Road, Autryville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 12.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.