Cases in Sampson at 21

The weekend brought two additional cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sampson County, bringing the total positive patients to 21, local officials reported Monday.

Of the new cases, one is stable and isolated at home; the other is stable and isolated at Sampson Regional Medical Center, a county statement read, noting those new patients “have been linked to other cases in neighboring counties.”

As of Monday, there had been 196 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson, resulting in 169 negatives to go with the 21 positive tests. Four of those positive patients have since recovered, a number that has remained constant for the past two weeks despite the growing number of cases.

There were six additional tests pending as of Monday’s local report. There have been no deaths due to the virus in Sampson.

According to Sampson officials, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website was reporting 22 total cases for Sampson, but one of those cases actually resides in Duplin.

As reported with previous cases, the Health Department is working to identify close contacts of those who have tested positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contacts as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time (10 minutes or longer).

Based on information provided by the individuals, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which if any additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

On Friday, it was reported by Duplin County officials that their total number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases had increased to 23 residents over the preceding days. While the Duplin County Health Department receives daily notification of local testing, it does not update those figures for the public until Tuesday and Friday.

Of the 23 total laboratory confirmed positive cases, 12 of them have met clinical criteria to be released from isolation.

The increase in the number of positive cases in Duplin is linked to “widespread community transmission,” Duplin County officials stated late last week. They pointed out the contact tracing investigations were ongoing.

As of Monday, North Carolina had 6,764 confirmed cases covering 93 of its 100 counties, according to the NCDHHS. There were 373 hospitalized, and 179 people had died due to COVID-19, an increase of 27 people from Friday’s total.

There had been 79,484 COVID-19 tests completed as of Monday morning, the agency reported.

COVID-19 can cause anything from mild cold symptoms to most common flu-like symptoms, such as headache, cough, fever, trouble breathing, sore throat, and diarrhea. In some people it becomes life-threatening very quickly. The most serious effects are seen in those with heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, lung disease, cancer, and immunodeficiency.

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211. Those interested can also call the NC 211 Hotline for general inquiries by dialing 211 or 888-892-1162, or the State of NC COVID-19 Call Center at 866-462-3821.

Two more positive virus patients reported

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases

