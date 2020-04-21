Westerbeek honored by Pork Council

Kraig Westerbeek accepts an award from the N.C. Pork Council. - Kraig Westerbeek earns the Award for Excellence in Innovation from the N.C. Pork Council. -

For his contributions to pork production throughout the United States, Kraig Westerbeek was recently honored by the North Carolina Pork Council.

Westerbeek, of Smithfield Foods, Inc., earned the Award for Excellence in Innovation during the organization’s conference. The purpose of the award is to honor people or institutions for their work in the pork industry. He is the leader of Smithfield Renewables, a unit of the company that focuses on carbon reduction and renewable energy efforts.

“I’m very pleased and humbled to receive the Innovation Award,” he said. “I’m very excited about the innovations that have taken place historically in Smithfield Foods in the areas that I deal with and more recently on biogas projects that were currently under construction in Sampson County.”

According to a news release from the pork council, honorees use techniques, applications and complete actions such as environmental stewardship, sustainability, research, science, and other related advancements. Through his leadership, Smithfield announced in 2020 that the company had exceeded its aggressive goals for engaging its grain supply chain in implementing farming practices that are both more sustainable and cost efficient.

“Kraig has been at the forefront of a range of continuous improvements across the industry and is a recognized leader in the field of environmental stewardship in pork production,” said Dr. Gene Nemechek, a national representative for the Pork Council.

The Sampson County native grew up in the Clinton area on Rowan Road, where his parents still live. After graduating from Clinton High School, Westerbeek went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from North Carolina State University.

Westerbeek started his career with Murphy-Brown and during his time, he served as vice president for environment, engineering and support services for the Smithfield Hog Production Division. Officials said he was responsible for the company’s outstanding record of compliance with state and federal rules and regulations. As the leader of Smithfield Renewables, he played a major role in the ongoing efforts to capture biogas and create value as a power source for communities. This opportunity includes farmers, food processors, policy makers, neighbors, consumers.

He serves on board’s the North Carolina Park Council and the National Pork Producers Council.

“I think the Pork Council does an amazing job representing the interest of pork producers from across the state,”he said. “They’re representing the interest of consumers and all of those involved in the pork chain. I think they do a fantastic job.”

Kraig Westerbeek accepts an award from the N.C. Pork Council. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Pork__1.jpg Kraig Westerbeek accepts an award from the N.C. Pork Council. Kraig Westerbeek earns the Award for Excellence in Innovation from the N.C. Pork Council. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Pork_2.jpg Kraig Westerbeek earns the Award for Excellence in Innovation from the N.C. Pork Council.

Smithfield Foods producer recognized for innovation

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-8137. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.