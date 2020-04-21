Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 17 — Daniel Jay Wiltshire, 18, of 107 Clint Drive, Dudley, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $10,000; court date is June 26.

• April 18 — Randy Wayne Thompson, 18, of Lumber Bridge, NC, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of cocaine. Bond set at $4,500; court date is May 15.

• April 18 — Teianna, 23, of 106 Ann St., Goldsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 12.

• April 19 — Rashard Shawan McNeil, 25, of 602 N. 1st St., Erwin, was charged with assault on a female and failure to return rental property. No bond set; court date is July 30.

• April 19 — Paul Allen Boykin, 31, of 120 Kelsey Landing Drive, Beulaville, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fictitious information to officer, resisting public officer and probation violation. Bond set at $14,500; court date is June 26.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

