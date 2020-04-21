Domestic violence hikes locally

Gonzalez - Community members hold candles during a past domestic violence vigil. Sampson County has seen a rise in domestic violence victims seeking assistance, in line with a global trend of an increase in such incidents. -

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has directly and indirectly had an impact on many aspects of everyday life, among them a hike in domestic violence incidents around the world as couples are forced to stay at home under the orders of world leaders.

Sampson County is no exception.

“It’s escalated,” said Pamela Gonzalez, director of U Care, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people escape domestic violence.

Since the order, the shelter has helped close to 40 domestic violence victims. At the start, it was very slow, with one victim for the first several weeks. However, that number increased as April has gone on.

“For that first four weeks, there was hardly anybody,” she said. “For this last two weeks, we’ve had at least 36 people. That’s a lot, when we would get maybe 36 a month. When we get that many in two weeks, that’s ridiculous.”

Gonzalez and U Care officials have been meeting every week with the North Carolina Council for Women & Youth Involvement about needs at shelters during the pandemic, including important items such as sanitizer, masks and paper products after the stay-at-home order was implemented.

“In that meeting, one of things that we talked about was how slow it was,” Gonzalez said. “I had told them to brace yourself and get ready because it’s going to hit the fan in a couple of months.”

Unlike weather incidents such as tornadoes and hurricanes, she said the COVID-19 crisis presents a different type of challenge for shelters and the community as a whole.

“We pick up the pieces and we continue to move on with our lives — this has not done that,” she said while referring to the virus. “I don’t know when it’s going to peak and I think what happened is the stress has got so bad that people can’t handle it. They’re being confined and can’t get out to do what they normally do.”

She added that the uncertainty and stress may cause people to lash out against others, especially the abusers. In the last several days, Gonzalez said she has spent a lot of hours on the phone dealing with issues and court matters.

“That first week or two, it was so quiet, I had to call the office to see if the phone was working,” she said. “It was so quiet, it was like a ghost town.”

Along with a 24-hour emergency shelter, some of the other services include Spanish translation, transportation, emergency financial assistance with medication, furniture and clothing from the organization’s Bee Hive stores in Clinton and Newton Grove, which are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

At the shelter, employees take precautions by wearing masks as victims check in. The center is now full. More rooms are expected to be filled after a flooring remodeling project is scheduled to be finished this week. The shelter holds more than 20 people.

According to the latest totals, more than 460 victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse received assistance from U Care in 2019. More than 330 calls were made to the shelter. U Care clients were provided a total of 1,384 emergency shelter nights and 3,867 meals. Employees helped clients with civil and criminal court for legal relief 245 times. Some of the court matters included civil protection orders and criminal warrants.

More than 90 families stayed in the emergency shelter for a total of 1,104 nights. The average stay was about four weeks. U Care assisted 586 adults and 778 children last year. From the adult group, 27 were men. From that total, more than 40 victims were sexually assaulted and one escaped human trafficking.

Gonzalez is encouraging anyone dealing with domestic violence during the stay-at-home order to call U Care for help at 910-596-0931 to speak with a representative about options or advice for the next steps.

“I just don’t let anybody answer the phone,” she said. “The people are trained to answer the crisis line. I have a lot of people call, offering to come and answer the crisis line and they think they can handle it.

“There’s 24 hours of training they have to go through before they take a crisis call,” Gonzalez said. “A lot of times, they get that first real crisis call and they’re handing it to somebody else, saying ‘no, I don’t need to do this. I’m done.’ Until they get a real crisis call, they don’t realize that it’s somebody’s life that you’re talking about.”

U.N. Women, an entity of United Nations, released a report about violence against women and girls during the COVID-19 crisis, with alarming numbers. The organization reported that, globally, 243 million between ages 15 and 49 have been victims of sexual or physical abuse from an intimate partner in the previous 12 months. Since the outbreak, U.N. officials believe the total has intensified across the world.

In France, reports of domestic violence have increased by 30 percent, since the lockdown on March 17. Another example is Argentina, where emergency calls have increased by 25 percent since March 20. Many major cities across the United States have seen a jump in calls as well.

Secretary-General António Guterres called for measures to address a “horrifying global surge in domestic violence.”

“Peace is not just the absence of war,” Guterres tweeted. “Many women under lockdown for (COVID-19) face violence where they should be safest: in their homes. Today I appeal for peace in homes around the world. I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic.”

U Care officials urge victims to seek help

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

