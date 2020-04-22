Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 17 —Armando Narvaez Figueroa, 38, of 306 Underwood St., Clinton, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 6.

• April 18 —Molly Harriet Duffy, 37, of 201-B Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond or court date listed.

• April 19 — Brendell Shakei Bass, 23, of 203 Hopesway Drive, Dudley, was charged with possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is July 20.

• April 19 — Paul Allen Boykin II, 31, of 120 Kelsey Landing Drive, Beulaville, was charged with motor vehicle theft, violation of executive order and habitual felon. Bond set at $7,000; court date is June 26.

• April 20 — Latesha Michelle Coxum, 33, of 100 Watson Lane, Clinton, was charged with threatening phone calls, failure to comply, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine/possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $361,475; court date is June 9.

• April 20 — GQ Sherrod Foye, 28, of 2221 W. Boney St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is June 9.

• April 20 — Jeffrey Lee Graham, 36, of 9417 Buddy Circle, Fayetteville, was charged with trespassing, larceny and simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is July 6.

• April 20 — Paul Allen Boykin, 31, of 120 Kelsey Landing Drive, Beulaville, was charged with habitual impaired driving. Bond set at $3,000; court date is June 12.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

