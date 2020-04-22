Coronavirus cancels band trip for HHS

The Hobbton High School Marching Band entertains the crowd during a parade in Newton Grove. The band was selected to represent the state at the 2020 National Memorial Day Parade, but that has now been canceled. -

Band Director Geoffrey Tart was looking forwarding to watching Hobbton High School students march through Washington, D.C. during the National Memorial Day Parade in May.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) spoiled those plans, along with other major events throughout the nation.

N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis nominated the band for the event which would have commemorated the 75th anniversary anniversary of World War II ending. A committee reviewed video and audio tapes for the process. Under the direction of Tart, many of the school’s shows feature a patriotic theme.

It was scheduled to be televised as bands marched down Constitution Avenue and end at the National Mall between the White House and Washington Monument. Like many other officials from Sampson County, Tart stressed that the safety of students and everyone involved is important.

“I kind of knew it was coming, but it didn’t set in until we had our conference call with the parade folks in D.C. last week,” Tart said while talking about the disappointment of students. “I told the kids and the band parents last night through a Zoom meeting.”

Now, the Hobbton band will have to wait to next year to represent North Carolina. To raise funds and to provide a cost-free experience for students, the band started “The Wildcat 600: N.C. to D.C.” Funds collected will be spent for the journey in May 2021, which is a 600-mile roundtrip.

Tart expressed that he wanted to thank all the contributors who donated money for the initiative. The band still is seeking help from individuals or businesses to sponsor a mile or more. Each mile is $100. A total of the miles and donations will be shown on the Facebook page, “Hobbton Bands.” The total cost of the trip is about $60,000

“We still have miles available and we’re still need donations,” Tart said. “We now have another year to finish raising the funds.”

With many students making contributions to the band, Tart said the band is still giving an opportunity for graduates from 2019 and 2020 to join the trip and march in the parade. The school is also working to raise an additional $5,000 for rising freshmen to attend.

“That was an unforeseen expense,” he said.

Donations may be mailed to 12201 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove, N.C. 28366. Make checks payable to “Hobbton High School Marching Band,” in care of Geoffrey Tart.

“I’m thankful for the community for supporting this endeavor,” Tart said. “If it wasn’t for the contributions and donations, we could not be able to even think of doing something on this magnitude of raising over $60,000. I’m very thankful and the students are very thankful to the community and state for the monetary contributions. As far as the virus itself, it’s very unfortunate that it’s happening. It’s affecting everybody in every walk of life in every situation.”

He added that during the year, he talks to students about overcoming obstacles in life.

“We’re all having to learn a lesson on how to deal with situations and work together and pull together, even when we’re apart, to keep a program like this going,” he said.

Fundraising efforts ongoing for 2021 trip

