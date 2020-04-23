Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)
Arrests/citations
• April 21 — William Earl Williams, 40, of 350 Bubble Creek Court, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is June 22.
• April 21 — Richard Anthony Troyon, 58, of 602 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny, breaking and entering and domestic criminal trespass. No bond listed; court date is May 27.
