Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 21 — William Earl Williams, 40, of 350 Bubble Creek Court, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is June 22.

• April 21 — Richard Anthony Troyon, 58, of 602 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny, breaking and entering and domestic criminal trespass. No bond listed; court date is May 27.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

