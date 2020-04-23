Sampson cases see biggest one-day spike; Stay-At-Home extended

On the same day Sampson County reported its largest one-day jump in positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he would be extending the state’s Stay-At-Home order until May 8. He did outline a three-phase plan whereby many restrictions currently in place would begin to be lifted.

After what he called a “thorough analysis of the details of testing, tracing, and trends,” and having conversations with Trump Administration officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Cooper said “it’s clear that we are on the right path but that our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet.”

“We need to slow the virus before we can ease restrictions, so today I’m extending the Stay-At-Home order until May 8,” Cooper stated in a Thursday afternoon news conference. “This includes continued closure of dine-in restaurants, bars and close-contact businesses like hair and nail salons, movie theaters and others in Executive Order 120.”

Even as Cooper was giving his address, Sampson officials reported a total of 35 positive COVID-19 cases during its daily report, an increase of eight over Wednesday’s total and a hike of 14 cases in the past three days.

“Of the new cases, three are linked as contacts to previous positive cases, one case is linked to an active outbreak in a processing plant in a neighboring county, and four appear to be community-spread,” the Sampson County press release on Thursday stated.

There had been 250 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson as of Thursday, resulting in 203 negatives to go with the 35 positive tests. Eleven of those positive patients have since recovered, according to county officials, who noted 12 additional tests pending as of Thursday.

No deaths have resulted from the virus in Sampson.

As reported with previous cases, county health officials are working to identify close contacts of those who have tested positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contacts as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time (10 minutes or longer). Based on information provided by the individuals, health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which if any additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

As of Thursday, North Carolina had 7,608 confirmed cases covering 93 of 100 counties, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. There were 486 hospitalized, and 253 people had died due to COVID-19.

There had been 96,185 COVID-19 tests completed as of Thursday morning, the agency reported.

The Stay-At-Home order for North Carolina was put into effect on March 30 for all of the state’s 100 counties in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. It was to extend for at least 30 days, until April 29.

With still nearly a week to go, Cooper said Thursday the Stay-At-Home order, Executive Order 121, would be extended.

It orders North Carolinians to remain in their homes except for performing essential work and essential activities such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety purposes. Specifically, the order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to physically stay at least six feet apart from others.

“It’s important to get our economy moving forward. We’re helping with unemployment payments, stimulus money and the businesses that continue to be open,” Cooper said at Thursday’s new conference. “But I won’t risk the health of our people or our hospitals. And easing these restrictions now would do that.

”I know people want our lives and our livelihoods back, and I have a plan to do that. But first we will need to hit certain metrics in order to do that,” the governor stated.

Three-stage plan

Cooper presented an overview of a three-stage plan that he said would allow restrictions to be eased, getting the economy going again while protecting public health.

In the first phase, theoretically beginning May 8, the Stay-At-Home order will stay in place, but it will be modified to allow more reasons to leave home, including commercial activities at any business allowed to be open, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops and other kinds of retailers.

Those retailers and services will still need to implement social distancing for their employees and their customers, plus enhanced hygiene and cleaning, and employee screenings, he said.

Mass gatherings will stay limited to 10 people or less, but parks can re-open if they follow those gathering rules. Face coverings will still be recommended when social distancing isn’t possible, the governor noted

After a minimum of two to three weeks has passed and the state continues to hit its marks, Phase 2 can begin. Under that second phase, the Stay-At-Home order can be lifted, but vulnerable populations will still be encouraged to stay home.

During Phase 2, houses of worship, restaurants, bars and other businesses can open their doors for people as long as they operate at reduced capacity, as the number of people allowed in a mass gathering will be increased.

After a minimum of 4-6 weeks has passed — again if the state continues to hit its defined metrics — Phase 3 can commence.

During that phase, vulnerable population guidance will continue to loosen and there will be increased capacity at bars, restaurants, other businesses and houses of worship.

Cooper said the timeline on that three-phase plan has a caveat: It will only move forward as outlined if the virus figures support easing restrictions.

“If infections spike or our benchmark trends start to move in the wrong direction, we may move to move back to a previous phase to protect our public health,” the governor remarked. “We’ll continue using the best science and data available consulting with business leaders to make those decisions.”

On Thursday, the governor said he understands that people are struggling during these trying times, but caution continues to be necessary for a virus that still remains a mystery in many ways.

“We know we won’t go back to the way we lived in January or February soon. We need a vaccine and we need more ways to determine our level of immunity. But if we keep protecting ourselves and return to work and play carefully, we can rebuild the damage this virus has done to our state,” Cooper said.

“North Carolinians are tough. We’ve been through trying times. And I know that we will tap that resiliency to look out for each other, encourage each other and support each other as we beat this virus,” he continued, “And we will beat this virus.“

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.

