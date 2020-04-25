Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 23 — Ellis Avance Cogdell, 61, of Parkton, NC, was charged with possession/manufacture of fraudulent identification, identity theft and attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Bond set at $15,000; court date is June 1.

• April 23 — Robert Allen Tanner, 67, of 69 Reagan Lane, Autryville, was charged with second degree trespass and simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 9.

• April 23 — Chad Osbourne, 39, of 1425 Wallace Hwy., Harrells, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 8.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.