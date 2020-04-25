Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)
Arrests/citations
• April 23 — Ellis Avance Cogdell, 61, of Parkton, NC, was charged with possession/manufacture of fraudulent identification, identity theft and attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Bond set at $15,000; court date is June 1.
• April 23 — Robert Allen Tanner, 67, of 69 Reagan Lane, Autryville, was charged with second degree trespass and simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 9.
• April 23 — Chad Osbourne, 39, of 1425 Wallace Hwy., Harrells, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is June 8.
