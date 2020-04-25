United Way aims to help while honoring

Residents can buy a sign that supports healthcare heroes, with proceeds helping to feed those who need it. - Residents can purchase a sign that thanks those working on the frontlines. The United Way program will help those in Sampson suffering from food insecurity. -

The United Way of Sampson County has come up with a program that highlights frontline workers and helps provide food to those in need, a way for the group to fulfill its mission to improve the quality of life for everyone.

The local United Way plans to address food insecurity in the county, while honoring heroes, during this pandemic.

“In this extraordinary time, it is more important than ever for us to live united — finding ways to uplift and support our local community,” United Way board member Jonelle Strickland stated. “Our ‘Viral Goodwill’ project offers avenues to not only celebrate and honor our hometown heroes, but to also assist with the care and feeding of our more vulnerable neighbors. As always, Sampson County residents are glad to step up in times of crisis and many are looking for ways to help. We invite them to participate.”

Nancy Carr, executive director for the local United Way, is hopeful that people in the community will show their support and purchase signs that highlight the frontline workers in the county. Proceeds will go directly toward purchasing food for people in need in this community.

“We are working with local organizations that are providing food in different parts in the county, so this money will go toward that effort,” Carr explained.

United Way will host the program on its Facebook page, where people in the community can find instructions on how to purchase the two signs that the organization plans to sell.

The non-profit organization will take orders for the signs until the end of the day on Monday, April 27. People can get information through United Way of Sampson County’s Facebook page, call the office number at 910 592-4263 or email [email protected]

People can prepay for their sign, which costs $20. Those who prepay can pick up their signs at The Sampson Independent, located at 109 W. Main St., Clinton, on May 5 and May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4:30 p.m.

If someone cannot prepay, there is a cash option but the buyer must have exact change. People who have to pay with cash can pick up at Sunset Avenue School in the front drive-thru parking area, on May 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be a contact-less endeavor. Those doing cash-only still need to preorder through United Way, either by email or phone call.

One sign will say ‘Thank You Frontline Heroes” and the other will read “Thank You Healthcare Heroes.”

“It’s to show appreciation to all those who are helping in this pandemic,” Carr noted. “The healthcare workers are definitely on the front lines but you have a lot of other workers as well. You’ve got your farmers, grocery stores, janitors and there’s a lot of different people that are involved in this effort to keep things going for those of us who are isolating and trying to be careful and practicing social distancing.”

People can honor their favorite provider or show their support for someone they know that is in healthcare or on the front lines in some other manner. This can show everyone that they are appreciated, Carr said.

“We were looking for a way to show appreciation for really everyone that’s been involved in this,” she explained. “We just thought that this might be something that would bring our community together and those that were interested in having a sign displayed to show support would be supporting a larger cause by providing food to those who are very much in need at this time.”

The initial program is going to be a short one, ending in a couple of days. However, if there is enough interest, the organization may place a second order for more signs, which will serve to help more people in the community.

By Brendaly Vega Davis [email protected]

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588.

