Schools closed for rest of year

Students in Sampson County and K-12 public schools across North Carolina won’t return to classrooms this school year, Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday.

Cooper was joined by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson and the Chair of the State Board of Education Eric Davis for the announcement. Schools have been closed since Cooper’s initial executive order on March 14. That order was set to expired May 15.

He said the order, and remote learning for students, will continue through the 2019-20 school year.

“School classrooms may be closed, but the learning is not over,” Cooper stated on Friday. “We don’t make this decision lightly, but it’s important to protect the health and safety of our students and our school staff.”

Next school year won’t be business as usual, either, Cooper said. State health officials, the State Board of Education, and the Department of Public Instruction are working on a plan for reopening schools in the fall.

“This pandemic will be with us for some time,” Cooper stated of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis that prompted the closures of schools and businesses across the state and nation. “But I have every confidence we will find a way to get schools open safely in the new school year.”

The State Board of Education on Thursday approved a statewide grading plan. K-5 students won’t be graded this school year, while middle-schoolers will be moved to a pass/withdraw system. High-schoolers will have the option to receive a letter grade this semester.

As of Friday, North Carolina had 8,052 confirmed COVID-19 cases covering 93 of 100 counties, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. There were 477 hospitalized, and 269 people had died due to COVID-19. There had been 100,584 COVID-19 tests completed as of Friday morning, the agency reported.

On Friday, the Sampson County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 36. The new case is linked to an ongoing outbreak in a neighboring county. That patient is isolated at home and in stable condition.

There had been 251 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sampson as of Friday, resulting in 205 negatives to go with the 36 positive tests. Eleven of those positive patients have since recovered, according to county officials, who noted 10 additional tests pending as of Friday.

No deaths have resulted from the virus in Sampson.

Duplin County’s total number of laboratory confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has increased to 51 residents, the county reported Friday. That’s up 17 cases from the last report by Duplin officials of 34 on Tuesday. The Duplin County Health Department continues to conduct outbreak investigations, including contact tracing to identify who else may have potentially been exposed.

Local health officials noted the spiking numbers were a result of increased testing.

“Governor Cooper’s plan to move North Carolina forward includes emphasis on testing, tracing and trend reviews,” a Duplin County press release stated. “As a result of state planning to include increased testing, it is expected to see the number of positive cases rise. The number of positive cases is linked to widespread community transmission.”

County health officials have said the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to practice social distancing, stay at home, engage in proper hand hygiene, and limit social interaction. Health officials are continuing to work to identify close contacts of those who have tested positive, while also assessing risks of exposure, and determining which, if any, additional measures are needed such as quarantine or testing.

On Thursday, Cooper extended the state’s Stay-At-Home order until May 8, outlining a three-phase plan whereby many restrictions currently in place could begin to be lifted. While schools are closed for the duration, class is not out, he said.

“This is a difficult time for many children and parents, and I am grateful for all the educators, administrators, support staff and parents who have gone the extra mile to keep children learning,” the governor stated.

To help students without home internet access online learning opportunities, Cooper today announced a partnership to equip more school buses with WiFi. School buses with WiFi will travel to areas that lack internet so students can turn in assignments, download materials, and connect with teachers. AT&T is providing 100 hot spots, Duke Energy Foundation is providing 80, and additional partners are expected to join the effort.

State public health officials are developing safety guidelines for schools to follow when classes are able to convene in person, as well as guidance for summer camps and other groups that use school facilities.

Plan to invest $1.4B amid crisis

Also Friday, Cooper released a recommended budget plan to invest $1.4 billion in emergency funds to help North Carolina respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of the $1.4 billion, $313 million would go toward immediate public health and safety needs, $740.4 million for continuity of operations for education and state government services, and $375 million for small business and local government assistance.

Funding for this proposal would come predominantly from the state’s share of the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and would be appropriated by the North Carolina General Assembly in its upcoming session.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every North Carolinian. This emergency funding proposal makes strong investments in public health, schools, local governments and small businesses to respond to this unprecedented crisis,” said Cooper.

Cooper and State Budget Director Charlie Perusse worked with state agencies, local governments, and other stakeholders to identify what immediate COVID-related needs were unmet by existing federal and commercial assistance to build a budget proposal that is responsive and responsible.

Key investments from this proposal include:

• $75 million to support testing, tracing and trends analysis as well as have the Personal Protective Equipment needed to help North Carolina move into Phase 1 of easing restrictions;

• $78 million for school nutrition to continue to serve as many as 500,000 meals a day to children who depend on these meals to meet basic nutrition needs typically met in school;

• $75 million for rural and underserved communities and health care providers that are particularly hard hit by COVID-19;

• $243 million for public schools to enhance remote learning and get ready for the next school year in a “new normal.” Funds are a joint request from DPI and the State Board of Education.

• $52 million to the UNC system and private colleges to help with remote learning and COVID-19 impacts;

• $300 million to assist local governments, distributed based partially on population and partially on acute need.

“We know that people are hurting, businesses are struggling, and local governments are facing severe shortages. That’s why we have to act now to get resources in the hands of people and organizations that provide vital support,” said Cooper.

For more general information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To receive twice daily updates about COVID-19, send a text message with COVIDNC to 898211.

Virus cases at 36 in Sampson, 51 in Duplin

COVID-19 in Sampson: A timeline *Total positive patients based on announcements made by the County of Sampson and the Sampson County Health Department. March 16 — first case April 3 — second case April 5 — third case April 6 — 5 cases April 8 — 9 cases April 9 — 10 cases April 13 — 13 cases April 14 — 14 cases April 15 — 17 cases April 16 — 18 cases April 17 — 19 cases April 20 — 21 cases April 21 — 24 cases April 22 — 27 cases April 23 — 35 cases April 24 — 36 cases

