Sampson participation rate in Census inches higher

Sampson County is nearing the halfway point for participation in the 2020 Census, which is underway throughout the United States.

According to recent reports, 42.5 percent of Sampson residents have responded to the Census, which is held every 10 years to count all citizens in the U.S. and other territories. Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the Census provides information for Congressional seating based on populations and the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds to communities through local, state, and federal initiatives. Some of those programs are related to health care, education, transportation, employment and housing.

As of Wednesday, April 22, it was reported that Newton Grove was leading the way in individual town reports at a 49.3 of residents participating. Clinton is second at 45.5 percent and Harrells is third at 35.7 percent.

The fourth leading town in Sampson County is Garland at 31 percent, followed by Salemburg, at 29.6 percent, and Roseboro at sixth, with 29.4 percent.

The 2020 Census participation rates in Turkey and Autryville is 14 percent and 19.1 percent, respectively.

Richard Carr, chair of Sampson County Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census, is encouraging community members to participate in the Census, which could provide benefits to the area. It was also previously mentioned that residents should not let the coronavirus (COVID-19) interfere with responding.

“The coronavirus is the utmost of importance right now, but at the same time we want to make sure that the Census doesn’t pass us by and not get the attention it needs,” Carr said. “In a few months, when we get this virus under control, we still have to deal with 10 years of what we failed to do with the Census.”

For 2020, the current Census is the 24th time it was held in the country after it began in 1790 under President Thomas Jefferson. According to last Census, in 2010, Sampson County’s population was at 63,431.

At this point, everyone in Sampson County should have received Census information, according to Complete Count members. The committee is encouraging everyone to complete the Census after the first notification. Additional notifications were sent to homes who haven’t participated. The next step is enumerators visiting homes if there’s no response to the notifications. They are required to have a badge and will collect information with an online hand-held device.

There’s several options available for the Census. It includes answering questions online, by phone, or through a paper form to return in the mail, if requested. Census officials said it should take about 10 minutes to finish. It will ask citizens to provide their address, the number of people living there, home ownership, age, gender, birth date, ethnicity, and relationship status.

Information is safe, confidential and is protected by federal law. Bank accounts, credit accounts, Social Security numbers, and other private information will not be collected by Census officials. Everything is kept by a secure system and, by law, individual records from the decennial censuses are kept confidential for more than 70 years and are released for historical purposes.

For more information about the 2020 Census, visit www.census.gov.

