Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)
Arrests/citations
• April 24 — Jeffrey Scott Melvin, 32, of 730 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with driving after consuming and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is June 25.
• April 25 — Sarah Elizabeth Griffin, 26, of 88 Sandy Acres Lane, Turkey, was charged with resisting public officer, assault inflicting physical injury to a government official, breaking and entering, larceny and failure to appear on a count of felony larceny. Bond set at $40,000; court date is June 26.
• April 26 — Derrick Bernard McLymore, 26, of 1221 Duncan St., Fayetteville, was charged with damage to property and parole violation. No bond set; no court date listed.
• April 26 — Martin Garcia, 42, of 862 Maynard Road, Godwin, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is July 17.
• April 26 — Andre Pope, 35, was charged with breaking and entering and second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 9.
Incidents/investigations
• April 24 — Leonard Renzo of Dunn reported the theft of a utility trailer, valued at $2,000.
• April 24 — Larry Hall of Dunn reported the theft of a four wheeler and 18-inch chainsaw, valued at $2,284.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.